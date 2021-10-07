KKR Vs RR, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Rajasthan Royals Bowl First Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Nothing less than two points will help KKR tonight. A loss may open the gates for Mumbai Indians to enter IPL 2021 playoffs. Follow live cricket scores of KKR vs RR here.
Four changes for Rajasthan Royals. One for Kolkata Knight Riders. Here are the playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
Sanju Samson wins the toss and Rajasthan Royals will bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders.
A quick look at how the two teams stand before the start of the match: KKR (12 points from 13 matches with a net run rate of +0.294) are fourth, while Rajasthan Royals are seventh (10 points from 13 matches with a net run rate of -0.737).
In their first leg meeting, Rajasthan defeated Kolkata by six wickets at Wankhede Stadium. A Chris Morris four-for (4/23) helped RR restrict MI to 133/9. Then, Sanju Samson hit an unbeaten 42 off 41 to anchor the chase.
In Dubai, Punjab Kings have started their chase against Chennai Super Kings. Target - 135. Follow updates HERE.
Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Seifert, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora.
Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris, Manan Vohra, Liam Livingstone, Tabraiz Shamsi, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders have their fortunes in their hand. Thursday's game against Rajasthan Royals will determine whether KKR makes the knockout or not. RR are effectively out of contention but can spoil KKR's party. Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians each have 12 points from 13 matches. KKR are fourth with a better run-rate and hence a win in Sharjah will brighten their chances of edging out MI, who need a big win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Friday. It may all boil down to run-rate but KKR first need to win. Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson, who missed the last few games, could be back versus Rajasthan Royals. Batting first or chasing, KKR will expect a good start from their openers where Venkatesh Iyer has been outstanding. Follow live cricket scores of KKR vs RR here.
