KKR Vs RR, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Rajasthan Royals Bowl First Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders have their fortunes in their hand. Thursday's game against Rajasthan Royals will determine whether KKR makes the knockout or not. RR are effectively out of contention but can spoil KKR's party. Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians each have 12 points from 13 matches. KKR are fourth with a better run-rate and hence a win in Sharjah will brighten their chances of edging out MI, who need a big win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Friday. It may all boil down to run-rate but KKR first need to win. Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson, who missed the last few games, could be back versus Rajasthan Royals. Batting first or chasing, KKR will expect a good start from their openers where Venkatesh Iyer has been outstanding. Follow live cricket scores of KKR vs RR here.

