IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, SRH Vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Opt To Bowl

Tidy Start Chahar starts CSK proceedings with just four runs in the first over. Saha (3*), Roy (1*). SRH 4/0 after 1 over.

Captains Speak Kane Williamson (SRH): We are looking to build on the momentum from the last win against RR. We want to play good cricket, we want to continue to improve. MS Dhoni (CSK): This year, all the boys have been brilliant. We want to take one game at a time. Only one change for us as Dwayne Bravo comes in place of Sam Curran.

Playing XIs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma. Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Toss Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and they will bowl first.

Pitch Report The pitch looks really good to bat on and might give a nightmare to the bowlers. Expect some fireworks in the Powerplays from both sides. The game is likely to be a high-scoring encounter tonight, says Matthew Hayden.

Contrast Today's match between SRH and CSK in an encounter of the teams who are at the extreme ends of the IPL 2021 table. While CSK have won eight matches, SRH have lost that many games. Similarly, CSK lost only twice while SRK could win two games.