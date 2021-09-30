IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, SRH Vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Opt To Bowl

After beating Rajasthan Royals, SRH will look for their second straight win in UAE leg of IPL 2021. Follow here live cricket scores of SRH vs CSK.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad are 4 for 0 with 18.5 overs left
Chahar starts CSK proceedings with just four runs in the first over. Saha (3*), Roy (1*). SRH 4/0 after 1 over.
Kane Williamson (SRH): We are looking to build on the momentum from the last win against RR. We want to play good cricket, we want to continue to improve.
MS Dhoni (CSK): This year, all the boys have been brilliant. We want to take one game at a time. Only one change for us as Dwayne Bravo comes in place of Sam Curran.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and they will bowl first.
The pitch looks really good to bat on and might give a nightmare to the bowlers. Expect some fireworks in the Powerplays from both sides. The game is likely to be a high-scoring encounter tonight, says Matthew Hayden.
Today's match between SRH and CSK in an encounter of the teams who are at the extreme ends of the IPL 2021 table. While CSK have won eight matches, SRH have lost that many games. Similarly, CSK lost only twice while SRK could win two games.
Jason Roy has added fresh belief in a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad side. The England opener scored a quickfire 60 as SRH defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to score their first win in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. SRH have a mountain to climb in order to make the IPL 2021 playoffs. SRH (four points from 10 matches) have to win their next four matches and then hope for other results to go in their favour. But Kane Williamson will take it one match at a time and the SRH skipper will hope that Roy and the rest of the team play good cricket to push a confident Chennai Super Kings, who are a win away from cementing a certain playoff spot. MS Dhoni's CSK are coming on the back of a hat-trick of wins. Ravindra Jadeja continues to play the role of a consistent gamechanger, especially with the bat. But CSK has rode brilliant starts by Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dwayne Bravo has also provided the Caribbean flavour by picking up wickets at crucial stages. Can SRH bowlers contain the in-form CSK batsmen? Follow here live cricket scores of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings.
