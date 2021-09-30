Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, SRH Vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Opt To Bowl

After beating Rajasthan Royals, SRH will look for their second straight win in UAE leg of IPL 2021. Follow here live cricket scores of SRH vs CSK.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, SRH Vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Opt To Bowl
Chennai Super Kings are a win away from securing a berth in the IPL 2021 playoffs. Get live cricket scores of SRH vs CSK here. | BCCI-IPL

Trending

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, SRH Vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Opt To Bowl
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T19:03:51+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 7:03 pm

IPL 2021 Match 44

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad

    4/0(1.1)

  • Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad are 4 for 0 with 18.5 overs left

  • 7:36 PM

    Tidy Start

    Chahar starts CSK proceedings with just four runs in the first over. Saha (3*), Roy (1*). SRH 4/0 after 1 over. 

  • 7:18 PM

    Captains Speak

    Kane Williamson (SRH): We are looking to build on the momentum from the last win against RR. We want to play good cricket, we want to continue to improve.  

    MS Dhoni (CSK): This year, all the boys have been brilliant. We want to take one game at a time. Only one change for us as Dwayne Bravo comes in place of Sam Curran.

  • 7:06 PM

    Playing XIs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

    Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

  • 7:02 PM

    Toss

    Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and they will bowl first. 

  • 6:48 PM

    Pitch Report

    The pitch looks really good to bat on and might give a nightmare to the bowlers. Expect some fireworks in the Powerplays from both sides. The game is likely to be a high-scoring encounter tonight, says Matthew Hayden. 

  • 6:31 PM

    Contrast

    Today's match between SRH and CSK in an encounter of the teams who are at the extreme ends of the IPL 2021 table. While CSK have won eight matches, SRH have lost that many games. Similarly, CSK lost only twice while SRK could win two games. 

  • 6:27 PM

    Preview

    Jason Roy has added fresh belief in a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad side. The England opener scored a quickfire 60 as SRH defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to score their first win in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. SRH have a mountain to climb in order to make the IPL 2021 playoffs. SRH (four points from 10 matches) have to win their next four matches and then hope for other results to go in their favour. But Kane Williamson will take it one match at a time and the SRH skipper will hope that Roy and the rest of the team play good cricket to push a confident Chennai Super Kings, who are a win away from cementing a certain playoff spot. MS Dhoni's CSK are coming on the back of a hat-trick of wins. Ravindra Jadeja continues to play the role of a consistent gamechanger, especially with the bat. But CSK has rode brilliant starts by Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dwayne Bravo has also provided the Caribbean flavour by picking up wickets at crucial stages. Can SRH bowlers contain the in-form CSK batsmen? Follow here live cricket scores of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings. 

    (POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)  

Tags

Koushik Paul Mahendra Singh Dhoni Kane Williamson Jason Roy UAE Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 SunRisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Pink-Ball Test: Rain Plays Spoilsport as India Finish Rain-Hit Day 1 On 132/1

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Pink-Ball Test: Rain Plays Spoilsport as India Finish Rain-Hit Day 1 On 132/1

A Question of Morality? How Ravichandran Ashwin-Eoin Morgan IPL Spat Has Boiled Over

Qatar To Host First-Ever Formula One Grand Prix In November

Olympic Bronze Medallist Indian Hockey Star Birendra Lakra Announces Retirement

Olympic Bronze Medallist India's Rupinder Pal Singh Retires From International Hockey

IPL 2021: Kumar Sangakkara Admits To Errors, Says 'We Don't Play Blame Game In RR'

IPL 2021: Srikar Bharat Aims To Provide Solid Base For RCB Finishers AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell

Champions League: Robert Lewandowski Scores Twice As Five-Star Bayern Munich Hammer Dynamo Kyiv

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Advertisement

More from Sports

Champions League: Federico Chiesa Strike Lifts Juventus Against Defending Champions Chelsea

Champions League: Federico Chiesa Strike Lifts Juventus Against Defending Champions Chelsea

Champions League: Benfica Hand Barcelona 3-0 Thrashing At Stadium Of Light

Champions League: Benfica Hand Barcelona 3-0 Thrashing At Stadium Of Light

Brazilian Football Head Rogerio Caboclo Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Case

Brazilian Football Head Rogerio Caboclo Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Case

Champions League: Record-Breaker Cristiano Ronaldo Wins It For Manchester United Vs Villarreal

Champions League: Record-Breaker Cristiano Ronaldo Wins It For Manchester United Vs Villarreal

Read More from Outlook

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress: Capt Amarinder After Meeting Amit Shah

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress: Capt Amarinder After Meeting Amit Shah

Outlook Web Desk / Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he will not be treated in this 'humiliating' manner by Congress.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

IPL 2021, SRH Vs CSK: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Upset Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2021, SRH Vs CSK: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Upset Chennai Super Kings?

After beating Rajasthan Royals, SRH will look for their second straight win in UAE leg of IPL 2021. Follow here live cricket scores of SRH vs CSK.

Bengal By-poll: 53% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Bengal By-poll: 53% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / According to the last tally at 5 pm, 53.32 per cent of voters in the Bhawanipur Assembly segment cast their votes to determine whether Mamata Banerjee can continue as Bengal CM.

Advertisement