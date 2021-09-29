IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB Seek To Consolidate Top 4 Position In Dubai

Preview

With the race for the IPL 2021 playoffs heating up, both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore look for two crucial points in Dubai tonight. For RR, it will be a must-win game. The Royals have been struggling for consistency and except skipper Sanju Samson, their batting has largely flopped. RR are in the seventh spot with eights points from 10 matches. RCB are relatively in a comfortable zone with 12 points from 10 and are currently third in the IPL 2021 standings. Virat Kohli, captaining RCB for the last time, is finding his batting touch at the right time and with Glenn Maxwell coming good against Mumbai Indians in the last match, things are looking up. RR will be wary of Harshal Patel, RCB's hat-trick hero against Mumbai Indians. Patel (23 wickets so far) has been a consistent performer with the ball alongside spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammed Siraj. Follow live cricket scores of RR vs RCB here.

