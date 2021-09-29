Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB Seek To Consolidate Top 4 Position In Dubai

Rajasthan Royals need two points vs Royal Challengers Bangalore to stay in contention for a berth in IPL 2021 playoffs. Follow live cricket scores of RR vs RCB here.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB Seek To Consolidate Top 4 Position In Dubai
In his last season as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, Virat Kohli will like to take advantage of a struggling Rajasthan Royals when the two teams meet in Dubai tonight. Follow live the IPL 2021 match between RR vs RCB here. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB Seek To Consolidate Top 4 Position In Dubai
outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T18:15:45+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 6:15 pm

IPL 2021 Match 43

  Royal Challengers Bangalore

  Rajasthan Royals

Teams will be announced at the toss

  • 5:56 PM

    Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shreyas Gopal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Shivam Dube, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi. 

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep.

  • 5:54 PM

    Preview

    With the race for the IPL 2021 playoffs heating up, both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore look for two crucial points in Dubai tonight. For RR, it will be a must-win game. The Royals have been struggling for consistency and except skipper Sanju Samson, their batting has largely flopped. RR are in the seventh spot with eights points from 10 matches. RCB are relatively in a comfortable zone with 12 points from 10 and are currently third in the IPL 2021 standings. Virat Kohli, captaining RCB for the last time, is finding his batting touch at the right time and with Glenn Maxwell coming good against Mumbai Indians in the last match, things are looking up. RR will be wary of Harshal Patel, RCB's hat-trick hero against Mumbai Indians. Patel (23 wickets so far) has been a consistent performer with the ball alongside spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammed Siraj. Follow live cricket scores of RR vs RCB here.

    POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE | NEWS

Jayanta Oinam Virat Kohli Sanju Samson Dubai UAE Cricket Live Blog Live Score Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League 2021 Cricket - IPL Sports
