DC Vs CSK, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje Strike Early For Delhi Capitals

Powerplay Over Kagiso Rabada continues. Seven from his second over, including a four off the third ball, hit by Robin Uthappa (12 off 12). CSK - 48/2 (6).

2nd Wicket Anrich Nortje on with his second over. And the big wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad (13 off 13), caught by Ravi Ashwin. Moeen Ali is the new man. CSK - 39/2 (4.4)

First Wicket Axar Patel strikes first over. Faf du Plessis (10 off 8), caught by Shreyas Iyer deep mid-wicket. Robin Uthappa is the new man for Chennai. CSK - 30/1 (3)

Flying Start Huge shout for LBW against Ruturaj Gaikwad off the second ball. And the umpire nods. CSK openers take the review, and it's missing the leg stump. Busy over. Gaikwad finds a thick edge and four to third man. Another four, leg byes off the last ball. 16 from the over.

Play Begins Anrich Nortje with the new ball for Delhi. Ruturaj Gaikwad to face the first ball. His opening partner is Faf du Plessis.

DC Eye League Double In the first leg meeting, Shikhar Dhawan scored a 54-ball 85 to help DC chase down CSK's 188/7. His opening partner, Prithvi Shaw scored a 38-ball 72.

Playing XIs Three changes for CSK. Dwayne Bravo is back, in for Sam Curran. Deepak Chahar in for KM Asif, Robin Uthappa in for Suresh Raina. Here are the playing XIs Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje. Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Ripal Makes Debut Changes for both the teams. Ripal Patel, 26, makes his debut. He replaces Steve Smith in the DC XI. No Suresh Raina for CSK.

Toss Rishabh Pant wins the toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

Pitch Report "It's a pitch of two halves. In the first 10 overs, it's nice to bat on. But it might slow down," reckon Simon Doull and Matthew Hayden in their pitch report for the official broadcasters.

Gaikwad's Season Ruturaj Gaikwad, who found his place in the CSK side after Suresh Raina pulled out last season apparently due to COVID scare, has been in sensational form. He has slammed 20 sixes out the 96 CSK have clubbed this season.

Dhawan Facts DC will look for a flying start from their veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander has been averaging a below par 20.5 in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

A Biggie This is a big game with superstars on either side. DC have 99 wins in IPL and a win today will take them to the top of the IPL 2021 points table.