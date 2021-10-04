DC Vs CSK, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje Strike Early For Delhi Capitals

Follow live cricket scores of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in Dubai today. CSK are coming off a loss against Rajasthan Royals.
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings are 52 for 2 with 13.3 overs left
Kagiso Rabada continues. Seven from his second over, including a four off the third ball, hit by Robin Uthappa (12 off 12). CSK - 48/2 (6).
Anrich Nortje on with his second over. And the big wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad (13 off 13), caught by Ravi Ashwin. Moeen Ali is the new man. CSK - 39/2 (4.4)
Axar Patel strikes first over. Faf du Plessis (10 off 8), caught by Shreyas Iyer deep mid-wicket. Robin Uthappa is the new man for Chennai. CSK - 30/1 (3)
Huge shout for LBW against Ruturaj Gaikwad off the second ball. And the umpire nods. CSK openers take the review, and it's missing the leg stump. Busy over. Gaikwad finds a thick edge and four to third man. Another four, leg byes off the last ball. 16 from the over.
Anrich Nortje with the new ball for Delhi. Ruturaj Gaikwad to face the first ball. His opening partner is Faf du Plessis.
In the first leg meeting, Shikhar Dhawan scored a 54-ball 85 to help DC chase down CSK's 188/7. His opening partner, Prithvi Shaw scored a 38-ball 72.
Three changes for CSK. Dwayne Bravo is back, in for Sam Curran. Deepak Chahar in for KM Asif, Robin Uthappa in for Suresh Raina.
Here are the playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
Changes for both the teams. Ripal Patel, 26, makes his debut. He replaces Steve Smith in the DC XI. No Suresh Raina for CSK.
Rishabh Pant wins the toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.
"It's a pitch of two halves. In the first 10 overs, it's nice to bat on. But it might slow down," reckon Simon Doull and Matthew Hayden in their pitch report for the official broadcasters.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, who found his place in the CSK side after Suresh Raina pulled out last season apparently due to COVID scare, has been in sensational form. He has slammed 20 sixes out the 96 CSK have clubbed this season.
DC will look for a flying start from their veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander has been averaging a below par 20.5 in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.
This is a big game with superstars on either side. DC have 99 wins in IPL and a win today will take them to the top of the IPL 2021 points table.
Monday's blockbuster IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings will primarily be for the No. 1 spot in the points table. Both teams are level on 18 points each from 12 matches and a win today will put the winners in the pole position and a definite advantage in the playoffs. CSK are coming off a defeat, their first in the UAE-leg of IPL 2021. Despite posting 189 for four, CSK failed to defend that score as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube helped Rajasthan Royals script a sensational chase to overhaul the target in 17.3 overs. Delhi Capitals have demonstrated their batting power and in skipper Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Shreyas Iyer, they have three men who can change the complexion of a match anytime. The DC vs CSK contest will see some of the best bowlers in action. Young pacer Avesh Khan has been very effective and combined brilliantly with Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada. For this DC troika, it will be a battle against young Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored his maiden IPL century against RR last week. Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar have led the CSK attack well with Dwayne Bravo chipping in with the big wickets. All in all, both teams look extremely balanced and a good contest is on the cards. Follow live cricket scores of DC vs CSK here.
