Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
KL Rahul's 98 Keeps Punjab Kings' IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive; Chennai Super Kings Suffer Another Defeat - Highlights

With 10 points from 13 matches, Punjab Kings face a tall task to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs. Follow live cricket scores of CSK vs PBKS here.

KL Rahul's 98 Keeps Punjab Kings' IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive; Chennai Super Kings Suffer Another Defeat - Highlights
KL Rahul's Punjab Kings will need a lot of calculations to go in their favour if PBKS are to make the IPL 2021 playoffs. Chennai Super Kings are sitting pretty. Follow live cricket scores of CSK vs PBKS here. | BCCI-IPL

KL Rahul's 98 Keeps Punjab Kings' IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive; Chennai Super Kings Suffer Another Defeat - Highlights
2021-10-07T18:51:36+05:30
Koushik Paul
Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 6:51 pm

IPL 2021 Match 53

  • Chennai Super Kings

    134/6(20.0)

  • Punjab Kings

    139/4(13.0)

Punjab Kings win by 6 wickets

  • 7:00 PM

    Recap

    Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets with seven overs to spare. CSK scored 134/6 after being put in to bat. Faf du Plessis top-scored for CSK with 76 off 55 balls while Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan impressed with the ball for Punjab, taking couple of wickets each. PBKS chased down the target with skipper KL Rahul leading from the front with an unbeaten 98 off 42 balls. The win helped PBKS moved to fifth place in the points table with a net run rate of -0.001. CSK remained third with 18 points, with a net run rate of +0.455.

  • 6:49 PM

    Big Win For Punjab

    Shardul Thakur on with his third over. He gets Aiden Markram's (13 off 8) wicket, caught behind. Moises Henriques joins KL Rahul. And Punjab Kings skipper finishes the chase with a massive six. A massive 6-wicket win. Rahul remains unbeaten on 98 off 42. PBKS - 139/4 (13); CSK 134/6 (20).

    It means, Kings Punjab still have an outside chance to make the playoffs.

  • 6:42 PM

    Masterclass

    A masterclass from KL Rahul (88 off 40). Punjab Kings skipper hits Dwayne Bravo for a couple of sixes, and he's into the 80s. 20 runs from the over. He and Aiden Markram (13 off 7) are already in a 46-run stand in off 18 balls. Punjab need nine in 48 balls. PBKS - 126/3 (12)

  • 6:33 PM

    100 Up For PBKS

    100 up for Punjab. KL Rahul hits Deepak Chahar for a massive six, over long off. He's unbeaten on 69 off 33 (six fours and five sixes). Rajasthan need 35 in 58. PBKS - 100/3 (10.2)

  • 6:23 PM

    SRK Departs

    Deepak Chahar returns for his third over. KL Rahul hits the fourth ball for a six, over fine leg boundary. A couple of balls later, Shahrukh Khan (8 off 10) hoicks one and Dwayne Bravo takes an easy catch. PBKS - 80/3 (9).

  • 6:12 PM

    Rahul Wages Lone Battle

    KL Rahul, however, continues to carry the weight. He hits Shardul Thakur for a six and four off the third and fourth balls. 11 from the 7th over. Rahul is unbeaten on 49 off 24. PBKS - 62/2 (7).

  • 6:03 PM

    Thakur Double

    And a duck for Sarfaraz Khan (0 off 3). Faf du Plessis takes a tumbling catch at deep. Sarfaraz's poor run continues. Four runs and two wickets for Shardul Thakur in his first over. PBKS - 46/2 (5)

  • 6:01 PM

    First Wicket

    Shardul Thakur strikes first over. He traps Mayank Agarwal (12 off 12) in front with the third over. Punjab skipper KL Rahul advises Agarwal not to review. And it's missing leg stump. Sarfaraz Khan is the new batter. PBKS - 46/1 (4.3)

  • 5:52 PM

    Good Start For PBKS

    Deepak Chahar continues. KL Rahul hits the first ball of the third over for a six, over square leg boundary. And the first boundary for Mayank Agarwal, a four off the fifth ball to mid-wicket boundary. 14 from the over. In the previous over, a Josh Hazlewood bouncer hit Rahul on the helmet. PBKS - 27/0 (3)

  • 5:41 PM

    Busy First Over

    One busy opening over. 11 runs from it with KL Rahul hitting Deepak Chahar for fours off the last two legal deliveries.

  • 5:35 PM

    Chase Begins

    Players are out in the centre for the 'chase'. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal to open for Punjab. Deepak Chahar with the new ball for Chennai. Target - 135.

  • 5:21 PM

    CSK finish at 134/6

    Three fours and two sixes from Du Plessis helped CSK put 134/6 on board. At 96/5 in 17 overs, it looked like CSK won't be able to cross the 130-run mark, thanks to some disciplined bowling from PBKS bowlers, but the South African was able to break the shackles in the last three overs to give bowlers something to defend. He got out for 55-ball 76.  For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan picked up two wickets each while Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammed Shami got one apiece. 

  • 5:07 PM

    Stat

    This was Du Plessis' fourth fifty against PBKS since 2019 in the IPL. Gritty innings from the right-hander. 

  • 5:07 PM

  • 5:05 PM

    Du Plessis 50

    Imagine what would have been, had Du Plessis not hung in there from the start. The former South African captain is fighting it alone in the middle as he completes his fifty in 46 balls. 100 up for CSK too. Jadeja (13*). CSK 100/5 after  17.4 overs.   

  • 4:54 PM

    CSK Losing Momentum

    Things to ponder for CSK. Not the right time for CSK to lose momentum. The best part is CSK will be finishing in top two which will give them two shots at the final. 

  • 4:49 PM

    Faf Wages Lone Fight

    CSK have come into this match on the back of two losses. Is it third in a row for CSK before they approach the IPL 2021 playoffs? Not a good sign for the Yellow Army. Du Plessis wages a lone fight with unbeaten 39. CSK 85/5 after 15.4 overs.

  • 4:36 PM

    Dhoni Departs

    Big wicket for the young spin wizard. Bishnoi gets the prized wicket of Dhoni for 12, cleaned bowled with a googly. CSK 61/5 after 12 overs. Du Plessis still hanging on 26*. 

     

  • 4:31 PM

    Halfway stage

    This isn't the start CSK wanted. At the halfway stage, the Yellow Army are stuttering at 53/4 after 10 overs, Dhoni (6*) and Du Plessis (25*).  

  • 4:16 PM

    Jordan Sizzles

    More trouble CSK as Rayudu departs for just 4. CSK 42/4 after 8.3 overs. Jordan gets his second. 

  • 4:10 PM

    CSK Go Down

    Just what the doctor ordered. Uthappa becomes Jordan's first scalp of the day for just 2.  CSK 33/3 after 7 overs. Du Plessis is joined by Rayudu. 

  • 4:01 PM

    Arshdeep Strikes

    Arshdeep strikes again and this time it's Mooen Ali for 6-ball duck. CSK 29/2 after 5.4 overs. Du Plessis still hanging on. 

  • 3:50 PM

    Perfect PBKS Start

    Arshdeep does the magic for PBKS, dismissed the dangerous Gaikwad for 12, caught by Shah Rukh. CSK are 19/1 after 4 overs. Shami too has been brilliant so far, giving away just five runs from his two overs.  Du Plessis is joined by Mooen.  

  • 3:38 PM

    Slow Start

    No boundaries for CSK in the first over. Gaikwad (2*) and Du Plessis (1*). CSK 3/0 after 1 over.

  • 3:21 PM

    Happy Birthday DJ Bravo

    Dwayne Bravo is celebrating his birthday today. "This is an important game for us. We are proud with the way we have played so far. In a tournament like IPL, winning and losing are part and parcel of the game." says the birthday boy. 

  • 3:15 PM

    Pitch Report

    It’s very hot here. This is pitch number three and that means there is 60, boundary on one side. The strip looks good for batting and one can expect some fireworks here, says Pommie Mbangwa.

     

  • 3:12 PM

    Captains Speak

    MS Dhoni (CSK): We are playing three games in five days and its tough to maintain fitness. We are playing with same XI.

    KL Rahul (PBKS): We have just one change. Chris Jordan comes in place of Nicolas Pooran.

  • 3:06 PM

    Playing XIs

    Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

    Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

  • 3:01 PM

    Toss

    Punjab Kings have won the toss and they will bowl first.

  • 2:59 PM

    Will PBKS Rejig Their Batting?

    Will Punjab Kings promote Shahrukh Khan up the batting order? The burly batsman has a solid strike-rate of 130-plus and can boost the non-performing PBKS middle order.

  • 2:55 PM

    Welcome Note

    Welcome to Outlook's live coverage of IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings. CSK are already in the top two while Punjab Kings will need a miracle to qualify. You will remember that CSK didn't make the playoffs in IPL 2020. This time, MS Dhoni's team is looking good.

  • 2:51 PM

    Preview

    Punjab Kings face a must-win game against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Thursday afternoon. Even if they finish the league stage on 12 points -- PBKS have 10 from 13 matches -- KL Rahul's team only has a mathematical chance to make the last-four stage. Beating CSK is not impossible. Delhi Capitals exposed CSK's middle order with a three-wicket win on October 4. Punjab Kings have the bowlers to do damage and in Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi, have a handful of attacking bowlers. A good team game can help Punjab Kings. They are over-reliant on Rahul and Mayank Agarwal at the top but Shahrukh Khan has been impressive down the order. May be he can bat higher up. CSK have brought in West Indian Dominic Drakes as a replacement for Sam Curran. The fast-bowling all-rounder was the highest wicket-taker for Caribbean Premier League champions St Kitts Patriots. He can be a handy bat too. CSK may try him out ahead of the playoffs. Follow live cricket scores of CSK vs PBKS.

    POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE | AUS vs IND Women's T20

Tags

UAE Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Punjab Kings Sports
