Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Australia vs India, Pink Ball Women's Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: IND Aim To Pile On Runs

After a rain-hit Day 1 of the pink ball Test, can India build on a good start today? Follow live cricket scores of AUS Women vs IND Women match at Carrara, Gold Coast.

Australia vs India, Pink Ball Women's Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: IND Aim To Pile On Runs
Smriti Mandhana gave India a solid start on Day 1 of the landmark pink ball Test at Carrara, Gold Coast. Follow Day 2 live cricket scores of AUS vs IND here. | Twitter (BCCI Women)

Trending

Australia vs India, Pink Ball Women's Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: IND Aim To Pile On Runs
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T09:59:42+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 9:59 am

The Indian women's cricket team made a fine pink-ball Test debut on Thursday but the Gold Coast rain played a bit of a spoilsport robbing 56 overs of play to leave both teams frustrated. Hosts Australia asked India to bat but poor fielding and bowling cost Meg Lanning's team dear as Smriti Mandhana helped herself to a 51-ball fifty and Shafali Verma rode three chances to score 31 runs. Six players made their debut in this match but it was veteran opener Mandhana's unbeaten of 144 balls that won the visitors the Day 1 honours. India fielded two new players in Yastika Bhatia and Meghna Singh. Both impressed in the ODIs. India will start Day 2 on 132 for one with Punam Raut undefeated on 16. India have a lot of batting to come and skipper Mithali Raj will like to make herself count after an indifferent ODI series that India lost 2-1. There are 100 overs a day in women's Tests, which are played over four days, and time can also be made up, but Friday's forecast isn't promising either, according to reports. This AUS vs IND women's Test match is being played after 15 years. The one-off Test is India's first day-night Test. Follow live cricket scores of Australian women vs Indian women.

(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | DAY 1 REPORT)

Early reprieve for Mandhana at the start of Day 2. The opener smacks directly at the hands of Beth Mooney at cover-point, but Ellyse Perry has overstepped. No Ball! Big moment in the match both for India and Australia.  India 135/1. Mandhana (81*) and Punam Raut (17*). 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Smriti Mandhana Ellyse Perry Meg Lanning Australia Cricket India vs Australia India Women's Cricket Team Australia women's national cricket team Day-Night Test Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

IPL 2021: ‘It Means A Lot, There Was Lot At Stake’, Says MS Dhoni After CSK Enter Playoffs

IPL 2021: ‘It Means A Lot, There Was Lot At Stake’, Says MS Dhoni After CSK Enter Playoffs

Punjab Kings’ Chris Gayle Pulls Out Of IPL 2021 Due to Bio-Bubble Fatigue

Manu Bhaker Shoots Gold At ISSF Junior World Championship, India Lead Medal Tally

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Finishes In Style Vs SRH as Chennai Super Kings Sail Into Playoffs

10-Plus Rio Olympics Boxing Bouts Manipulated For ‘Money’, Reveals Investigation; AIBA Promises Clean-Up

Olivier Giroud Left Out Of France Squad For Nations League Semifinal Vs Belgium

West Bromwich Albion Supporter Jailed For 8 Weeks For Racist Post On Facebook

‘Carried A Pink Ball For Last Three Months, Don’t Know Why’, Says Smriti Mandhana

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL 2021: All eyes on Venkatesh Iyer Vs Ravi Bishnoi Duel As Upbeat KKR Face Punjab Kings

IPL 2021: All eyes on Venkatesh Iyer Vs Ravi Bishnoi Duel As Upbeat KKR Face Punjab Kings

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Pink-Ball Test: Rain Plays Spoilsport as India Finish Day 1 On 132/1

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Pink-Ball Test: Rain Plays Spoilsport as India Finish Day 1 On 132/1

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu Fashion Six-Wicket Win As Chennai Super Kings Seal Playoff Berth - Highlights

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu Fashion Six-Wicket Win As Chennai Super Kings Seal Playoff Berth - Highlights

A Question of Morality? How Ravichandran Ashwin-Eoin Morgan IPL Spat Has Boiled Over

A Question of Morality? How Ravichandran Ashwin-Eoin Morgan IPL Spat Has Boiled Over

Read More from Outlook

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

Outlook Web Desk / Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the United States is within its rights to continue drone strikes inside Afghanistan.

Delhi Govt Allows Reopening Of Religious Places With Strict Adherence To Covid Guidelines

Delhi Govt Allows Reopening Of Religious Places With Strict Adherence To Covid Guidelines

Outlook Web Desk / Religious places in the national capital were closed for devotees for over five months following the imposition of a lockdown due to the severe second wave of Covid-19 infections.

'There Was Lot At Stake’, Says MS Dhoni After CSK Enter Playoffs

'There Was Lot At Stake’, Says MS Dhoni After CSK Enter Playoffs

Chennai Super Kings have won all their four matches in the IPL 2021 UAE leg and now sit comfortably at the top of the table with 18 points.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement