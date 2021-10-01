The Indian women's cricket team made a fine pink-ball Test debut on Thursday but the Gold Coast rain played a bit of a spoilsport robbing 56 overs of play to leave both teams frustrated. Hosts Australia asked India to bat but poor fielding and bowling cost Meg Lanning's team dear as Smriti Mandhana helped herself to a 51-ball fifty and Shafali Verma rode three chances to score 31 runs. Six players made their debut in this match but it was veteran opener Mandhana's unbeaten of 144 balls that won the visitors the Day 1 honours. India fielded two new players in Yastika Bhatia and Meghna Singh. Both impressed in the ODIs. India will start Day 2 on 132 for one with Punam Raut undefeated on 16. India have a lot of batting to come and skipper Mithali Raj will like to make herself count after an indifferent ODI series that India lost 2-1. There are 100 overs a day in women's Tests, which are played over four days, and time can also be made up, but Friday's forecast isn't promising either, according to reports. This AUS vs IND women's Test match is being played after 15 years. The one-off Test is India's first day-night Test. Follow live cricket scores of Australian women vs Indian women.



(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | DAY 1 REPORT)

Early reprieve for Mandhana at the start of Day 2. The opener smacks directly at the hands of Beth Mooney at cover-point, but Ellyse Perry has overstepped. No Ball! Big moment in the match both for India and Australia. India 135/1. Mandhana (81*) and Punam Raut (17*).