AUS Women vs IND Women, Pink Ball Test, Live Cricket Scores, Day 3: India Pile On The Runs

Saturday, Oct 02, 2021
Rain has played spoilsport in the first two days of the one-off day-night Test. Follow Day 3 live cricket scores of AUS Women vs IND Women match at Carrara, Gold Coast

With two days remaining in the landmark pink ball Test at Carrara, Gold Coast, a lot will depend on the two captains Mithali Raj and Meg Lanning. Follow Day 3 live cricket scores of AUS vs IND here. | Cricket.com.au

outlookindia.com
2021-10-02T11:10:34+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 02 Oct 2021, Updated: 02 Oct 2021 11:10 am

The fate of the one-off pink-ball Test match between Australia women vs India women will depend on how India pace their innings on Day 3 on Saturday. India were 276 for five in 101.5 overs when bad weather in Gold Coast forced early stumps on Friday. A large chunk of this historic match has been lost to the elements but fair weather is expected on the weekend. Smriti Mandhana's maiden Test century was the talking point on Day 2. Her aggression enabled India score at a fair clip but after Mandhana's exit the run-rate dipped and Mithali Raj's run out only worsened it. As per rules, 108 overs will be bowled on each of the last two days of the AUS vs IND contest. Will India go for an early declaration or put up a bigger score before turning to the bowlers to get 20 wickets? Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores of Australian women vs Indian women.

(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | NEWS)

11:06 AM IST: Campbell dismisses Bhatia

Australia claim first wicket of the day as Taniya Bhatia departs for 75-ball 22, edging behind to Alyssa Healy off Stella Campbell. Pooja Vastrakar joins Deepti Sharma (33*) in the middle. India 321/6.  

10:50 AM IST: India aim to bat long

With this Test match heading for a draw, the message from the Indian dressing room would be to spend as much time as possible in the middle. The historic encounter lost more than three sessions due to rain in the first two days. Deepti Sharma (27*) and Taniya Bhatia (22*) are tacking the Australian bowlers in the middle. India 315/5.  

10:15 AM IST: India cross 300-run mark

India cross the 300-run mark with Deepti Sharma slog sweeping Ashleigh Gardner for a four. Deepti is playing at 23 not out while wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia giving her company with an unbeaten 17. India 303/5. 

9:33 AM IST: Day 3 starts

Lovely sunny afternoon full of blue sky, just the weather this game needs. The forecast looks clean for the rest of the day. Overnight batters Deepti Sharma (13*) and Taniya Bhatia (0*) start the proceedings for India. India 276/5. 

Outlook Web Bureau Smriti Mandhana Mithali Raj Australia Cricket India vs Australia India Women's Cricket Team Australia women's national cricket team Sports
