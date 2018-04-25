Guilty Of Rape Of Minor, Self-Styled Godman Asaram Sentenced To Life In Jail

The Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court today convicted self-styled godman Asaram and two other co-accused in the rape case of a teenager. Two other accused have been acquitted.



Asaram has been sentenced to life imprisonment, while the rest of the two accused Shilpi & Sharad have been sentenced to 20 years each in jail by Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court.

Special Judge SC/ST CourtMadhusudhan Sharma delivered the verdict in the jail premises.

Asaram's spokesperson Neelam Dubey said they will decide on 'future course of action.'

The chargesheet against Asaram and four other co-accused Shiva, Shilpi, Sharad and Prakash was filed by the police on November 6, 2013 under various sections of the POCSO Act, Juvenile Justice Act and IPC.

Asaram has been pronounced guilty of raping a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was studying at the godman's ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

The victim had alleged that Asaram called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013. Security has also been stepped up around the victim's house in Shahajahanpur.

"Asaram is convicted, we have got justice. I want to thank everyone who supported us in this fight. Now I hope he will get strict punishment. I also hope the witnesses who were murdered or kidnapped get justice, "said the father of the victim.

Asaram was arrested in Indore and brought to Jodhpur on September 1, 2013. Hewas under judicial custody since September 2, 2013.

Apprehending threat to law and order, security has been beefed up in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana.

The Union Ministry yesterday directed the three state governments to tighten security and deploy additional forces, in view of the fact that large-scale violence was witnessed in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh after a special court in Mohali convicted self-styled godman Ram Rahim in rape case.

With a following of lakhs of devotees, a threat to law and order is feared. Over the years, witnesses in the case have also feared attack.

Security has been provided to the family of Akhil Gupta, a witness in the rape case against Asaram in Surat, who was shot dead in January 2015. Two sisters in Surat had accused Asaram and his son Narayan Sai of raping them. Gupta was a witness in the rape case against Asaram and had recorded his statement before a Gandhinagar court.

