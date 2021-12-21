Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

"Little Stock Of Congress Remains In Goa, Available At Heavy Discount": Kejriwal Remarks Ahead of Goa Assembly Polls

"Goa is a first-class state with 'third class' politicians": Arvind Kejriwal

"Little Stock Of Congress Remains In Goa, Available At Heavy Discount": Kejriwal Remarks Ahead of Goa Assembly Polls | Outlook

Trending

"Little Stock Of Congress Remains In Goa, Available At Heavy Discount": Kejriwal Remarks Ahead of Goa Assembly Polls
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T20:48:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 8:48 pm

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal  took a jibe at  Congress over the resignation of the party MLAs ahead of the Goa Assembly polls. He said that while 15 legislators have been sold the "last stock" of two is available with a "heavy discount".

Kejriwal's remarks came a day after Goa Congress working president Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco resigned on Monday, making him the 15th MLA of Congress to quit in the last five years. He joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata on Tuesday.

“I don't understand politics, and I don't understand the politics of Goa. Yesterday, I was travelling somewhere. When I was boarding a flight, Congress had three MLAs, but when the flight landed, Congress had 2 MLAs,” the AAP national convener said while addressing a public meeting in Panaji.

Related Stories

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

He said of the 17 MLAs of Congress elected by the people of Goa in 2017, 15 are sold while only two are remaining. "They are the last stock...Little stock is remaining. There is a heavy discount on this stock. Those who want to take the last stock can take it. This is the situation of Congress in Goa,” the Delhi chief minister said.

He said a fresh stock of MLAs will come in March next year, post the elections.
Kejriwal said Goa is a first class state with third-class politicians. "People of Goa are good but politicians are worse. Goa deserves better people,” the AAP leader said while exhorting people to elect his party to power in February polls.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Kejriwal said that earlier there used to be horse-trading of MLAs, but now even poll candidates are being sold. “We have seen how they jump from one party to another. We have heard how some candidates are being sold for crores,” he said.

Kejriwal said the AAP has designed the model of development for Goa after consulting local people.

He further said the AAP will form the first “corruption-free” government in the coastal state. “We assure you that not a single rupee would be allowed to be siphoned off. There will be zero tolerance towards corruption in Goa (if AAP voted to power),” he said.

According to Kejriwal, there is no shortage of revenue in Goa but it does not percolate down for development because of corruption. He said both BJP and Congress didn't want to resume the mining industry as “their intentions are not proper.” “The AAP will resume the mining industry within six months of coming to power in Goa,” he said.

He reiterated the AAP's promise that each family of mining dependents would be given Rs 5,000 per month as a remuneration until the resumption of the mining industry.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Congress had won 17 seats in the House and emerged as the single largest party. But, the BJP, which had bagged 13 seats, quickly tied up with some regional parties and independents to form government in the state. The AAP had drawn a blank.

Earlier this month, former Goa chief minister Ravi Naik resigned as Congress MLA. A few months back, ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro had also quit the Congress and joined the TMC, which has decided to contest the Goa Assembly polls.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Arvind Kejriwal India Goa Goa Assembly Elections AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Congress
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Seema Guha / President Putin’s telephone call to Prime Minister Modi has fuelled speculation of a Moscow initiative to broker peace between the two Asian giants.

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission's proposals to add six seats in Jammu and only one in Kashmir have led to protests from several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

IND Vs JPN, ACT 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, Face Korea In Final

IND Vs JPN, ACT 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, Face Korea In Final

Koushik Paul / India have themselves to blame for the loss against Japan. India will face Pakistan for the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 bronze medal. Get here highlights of IND vs JPN match.

TMC Sweeps KMC Polls But Left's Growing Vote Share May Signal Return Of Old Foe

TMC Sweeps KMC Polls But Left's Growing Vote Share May Signal Return Of Old Foe

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC predictably swept the Kolkata Municipal corporation elections but the Left came second in 65 wards and secured about 11 per cent votes, against BJP’s 9 per cent.

Advertisement