The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
22 March 2018 Last Updated at 1:56 pm National News Analysis

Aadhaar Linkage Not Mandatory For Leprosy Patients To Avail Govt Subsidies In Maharashtra, Says Ministers

Outlook Web Bureau
Aadhaar Linkage Not Mandatory For Leprosy Patients To Avail Govt Subsidies In Maharashtra, Says Ministers
File Photo
Aadhaar Linkage Not Mandatory For Leprosy Patients To Avail Govt Subsidies In Maharashtra, Says Ministers
outlookindia.com
2018-03-22T14:01:44+0530

The Aadhaar card linkage will not be mandatory for leprosy patients to avail various government subsidies in Maharashtra, social justice minister Rajkumar Badole said in the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a debate on the issue raised by Prashant Thakur (BJP) and others during the Question Hour, Badole said the government has issued instructions in this connection to district authorities.

"All districts have been instructed that leprosy patients do not need to get the Aadhaar card linkage since they have a difficulty in giving fingerprints," he said.

Advertisement opens in new window

However, they can't be left out of the government subsidies just because they do not have the Aadhaar card, he said.

"Hence, the government wants that leprosy patients be excluded from the Aadhaar linkage. A proposal to this effect will be sent to the Centre," the minister said.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued to individuals and is mandatory to avail the benefits of certain government welfare schemes.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Aadhar - Unique Identity (UID) Card Hospitals / Clinics National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Maldives Lifts State Of Emergency After 45 Days
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters