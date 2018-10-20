Limited-period Skoda Offers: Exchange Bonus, Discounted Insurance & More

Skoda currently has four offerings in India - the Rapid, Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq. While the Rapid, Octavia and Superb are all sedans, the Kodiaq is the only SUV in the lineup. However, Skoda is planning to bring the Karoq to India sometime in the near future to bolster its SUV range in India.

Currently, Skoda India is offering various discounts and EMI offers on their cars across India. Take a look at the offers below:

All Skoda models are available with a 7-year EMI option. While the Rapid is available with a regular finance scheme, all other cars come with a low monthly EMI, but with a bullet EMI option.

The Rapid is available with a 50 per cent discount on insurance and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000. With the Superb, you also get complimentary insurance for a year.

Select variants of the Rapid are available at a discounted price for the festive season. The Rapid’s entry-level variant, which is now priced at Rs 7.99 lakh, otherwise costs Rs 8.48 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Even the Kodiaq, which is available in only one variant, now sports a special discounted price of Rs 33.84 lakh instead of Rs 34.84 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Source: cardekho.com