LG 'Paralysing' Delhi Govt, Protecting 'Corrupt Officers', Says Report Card By AAP

In yet another face-off between the Delhi government and Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday presented the L-G's 'report card' detailing the "hurdles and delays" in executing the city government's projects, even as Baijal termed it as "incorrect".

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, the deputy CM alleged that the L-G was protecting "corrupt officers".

He also said that the Lt Governor was "paralysing" the government by connecting every issue of the AAP dispensation with service matter.

Taking a dig at Baijal, Sisodia said the Lt Governor had only two powers --- to either have differences of opinion on government's decision or send proposals to president.

The AAP leader said the L-G office, which is run by public money, should be asked questions as ministers were responsible towards people.

In the report, the Delhi government talked about delays as high as of 402 days in approval of the Lt Governor with regard to higher education loan guarantee scheme.

Responding to the AAP government's report, the L-G office said, "The report prima facie appears to contain incorrect information in a deliberate attempt to mislead. A detailed factual response on this report shall be given tomorrow".

The AAP government, in its report, had also mentioned around 32 proposals wherein the L-G either delayed his approval or rejected the government's proposals.

The higher education loan guarantee scheme, request for officers for the directorate of education, provision of mid day meals by Akshyaya Patra Foundation, establishing 1,000 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, 500 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics and Rogi Kalyan Samitis are some of the proposals mentioned in the report.

"This seems to reflect that the insubstantive queries and clarifications (by Baijal) are merely a means to delay, derail or scuttle policies of elected government," the report said.

As Sisodia completed his speech, all legislators of the ruling AAP stormed into the well of the House, demanding the resignation of Baijal.

