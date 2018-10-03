J&K: Security Forces Arrest LeT Miltant Who Threatened People Against Participating In Polls

Security forces on Wednesday arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant, who had issued threats to people against taking part in the local bodies and panchayat elections, from Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Acting on a reliable input, security forces in Sopore arrested one local militant during naka checking at Baramulla-Handwara road near Hadipora crossing," a police spokesman said.

He said the arrested militant has been identified as Amir Sultan War, a resident of Naidkhai in Bandipora district.

"War had recently joined the LeT outfit and a video showing him with a weapon had gone viral in which he was seen giving threat to the people of north Kashmir not to participate in the forthcoming Local Bodies and Panchayat elections," the spokesman said.

A case has been registered in the concerned police station in this regard, he added.

