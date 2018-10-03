﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  J&K: Security Forces Arrest LeT Miltant Who Threatened People Against Participating In Polls

J&K: Security Forces Arrest LeT Miltant Who Threatened People Against Participating In Polls

The arrested militant has been identified as Amir Sultan War, a resident of Naidkhai in Bandipora district, according to police.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 October 2018
J&K: Security Forces Arrest LeT Miltant Who Threatened People Against Participating In Polls
Representational Image
J&K: Security Forces Arrest LeT Miltant Who Threatened People Against Participating In Polls
outlookindia.com
2018-10-03T20:07:25+0530
Related Stories

Security forces on Wednesday arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant, who had issued threats to people against taking part in the local bodies and panchayat elections, from Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.  

"Acting on a reliable input, security forces in Sopore arrested one local militant  during naka checking at  Baramulla-Handwara road near Hadipora crossing," a police spokesman said.

He said the arrested militant has been identified as Amir Sultan War, a resident of Naidkhai in Bandipora district.

"War had recently joined the LeT outfit and a video showing him with a weapon had gone viral in which he was seen giving threat  to the people of north Kashmir not to participate in the forthcoming Local Bodies and Panchayat elections," the spokesman said.

A case has been registered in the concerned police station in this regard, he added.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Police & Security Forces Islamist Militants National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : SC Terms Deaths Of Lions In Gir Sanctuary 'Very Serious', Asks Centre To Look Into The Matter
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters