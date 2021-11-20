Learn How To Make Veg Keema Paratha At Home

The word ‘Keema’ or ‘Kheema’ refers to mutton. To be exact, Keema is a stuffing of minced mutton cooked with potatoes and peas. A Keema Paratha is an Indian flatbread that contains a filling of Keema! Known for its deliciousness, this paratha can be filling and leave you wanting more at the same time.

While non-vegetarians have been enjoying the Keema paratha for a long time now, we have a way to give this dish a vegetarian touch! Behold, the Veg Keema Paratha made with Aashirvaad Atta!

Aashirvaad Atta is high-quality wheat atta that contains no added Maida and all-important nutrients required for the growth of a body. Aashirvaad Atta is made safely and guarantees delicious soft Rotis, parathas and other flatbreads! In this Veg keema paratha recipe, we will use Aashirvaad Atta for the Paratha dough and Soya for our Keema!

Recipe Information

Time: 20 minutes

Serves 3

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ cup Soya granules (that are previously soaked in hot water and squeezed dry)

• ½ cup Chopped onion

• ¾ tsp Aashirvaad Salt

• 1 tsp Red Chilli Powder

• ¼ tsp Aashirvaad Coriander Powder

• ½ tbsp Ginger garlic paste

• Cumin powder

• Garam Masala

• Aashirvaad Atta

• Oil

• Water

• Ajwain Seeds

Procedure

• Begin with making the dough. Take Aashirvaad Atta, Ajwain seeds, salt and water in a bowl and knead till it becomes a dough

• For the stuffing: Heat oil in a pan and sauté chopped onions in it till pink

• Follow this up with ginger garlic paste, red chilli powder, garam masala, cumin powder, salt and Aashirvaad Coriander powder

• Finally, add soya granules and mix them well with the spices

• Once mixed, set this mixture aside to cool

• For the parathas, take balls of dough and flatten them

• Then proceed to fill them with soya mixture and cover them till all the soya mixture is hidden inside

• Continue to use a rolling pin to flatten this ball in the same way one makes a roti

• Cook with oil or ghee on a pan and cook the paratha on both sides

• Serve with butter, Raita and pickles!

Some important points to remember

• Make sure to generously apply oil and cook both sides of the paratha till it is a bit coarse outside and soft inside

• For the soya chunks filling, make sure the soya granules are soaked in hot water for at least 10 minutes before squeezing them dry

• Be mindful about how you handle the filling and make sure to use gentle hands and cover the filling entirely, or you might break the ball!

Happy cooking!