Lawyer Who Appeared For Agusta 'Middleman' Expelled By Indian Youth Congress

Advocate Aljo K Jospeh, the National In charge for Indian Youth Congress legal department, has been expelled as he did not consult the party before taking up the case.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 December 2018
Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
outlookindia.com
2018-12-05T21:14:39+0530
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) expelled lawyer who represented Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper deal in the court on Wednesday.

"Aljo K Joseph appeared in his personal capacity. He didn't consult Youth Congress before appearing in the case. IYC does NOT endorse such actions.IYC has removed Aljo Joseph from IYC’s Legal Dept&expelled him from the party with immediate effect." IYC said in a press release.

A CBI special court on Wednesday remanded Christian Michel James to a five-day CBI custody.

James was produced before a special court by CBI which had arrested him late Tuesday on his arrival from Dubai.

Earlier, speaking to media, Joseph had said, "I am the National Incharge for Indian Youth Congress legal department."

"One of my friends, who was having some Dubai connections, through him the lawyer in Italy had requested it. So I was just helping in appearing and assisting him in this matter," ANI quoted Joseph as saying.

"I'm an actively practicing advocate. I appeared for him in my professional capacity. If somebody asks me to appear on behalf of a client...I've only discharged my duty as a lawyer. It has nothing to do with Congress," he added.

Michel, a national of the United Kingdom, will again be produced in the court on December 10.

His custody was required to identify his accomplices including the IAF officials, bureaucrats and politicians, who were influenced/instrumental in changing the decisions, which made Anglo-Italian company AgustaWestland eligible to participate in the bidding process and ultimately bagged it, the CBI prosecutor argued.

(With inputs from agencies)

AgustaWestland vvip chopper case

