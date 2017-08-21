The Website
21 August 2017 Last Updated at 11:33 am Business Car Review

Launching Tomorrow: 2017 Hyundai Verna

The 2017 Verna will be available in 4 trim levels and pack Hyundai’s 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines mated to either a 6-speed automatic or manual transmission!
outlookindia.com
2017-08-21T11:35:10+0530

The all-new fifth-generation Hyundai Verna is all set for a rematch with its arch rivals - the Honda City and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - from tomorrow. The 2017 Verna is based on a brand new chassis and ditches the relatively less powerful 1.4-litre motors that were available with the older sedan. It also gets more goodies to what was already an extensive list of features. The Korean automaker seems to have hit the right spot with the whole package!

With plenty of segment-first features, it is apparent that Hyundai has set its sights on reclaiming the throne in the mid-sized sedan segment with the new model. We had a brief chance to experience the 2017 Verna at Hyundai’s test track on the outskirts of Chennai.

2017 Hyundai Verna Variants: 

The 2018 Hyundai Verna is available in four trim levels – E, EX, SX and SX(O) – and six variants, which include the manual and automatic versions available with both the petrol and diesel engines.

Vitals 

With the 2017 fifth-generation Hyundai Verna, the Korean automaker has ditched the entry-level 1.4-litre petrol and diesel engines that were available in the older model. Instead, the 2017 Verna can be had only with the more powerful 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines. 

Petrol 

1.6-litre Dual VTVT: 123PS/155Nm (6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT)

Diesel 

1.6-litre CRDi: 128PS/260Nm (6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT)

2017 Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna Expected Price 

Like the previous model, we expect Hyundai to price the 2017 Verna competitively as the mid-size sedan space is one of the most populated segments in the country with cut-throat competition. We expect the all-new Hyundai Verna to start from Rs 7.99 lakh.

Source: cardekho.com

