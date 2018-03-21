Latvian Woman Tourist Missing, Kerala Minister Assures All Help To Trace Her

A Latvian tourist has been missing since last Wednesday after she was last reported to have taken an autorickshaw ride to Kovalam without carrying passport or mobile phone with her.

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran today said all efforts would be made to trace Latvian national Liga Skromane, who has been reported missing from Thiruvanathapuram.



The minister gave the assurance after talks with Liga's friends and relatives who had come to see him, an official release said.



Tourism Secretary Rani George and Kerala Tourism Director P Balakiran have already initiated efforts in this regard as per the minister's direction, it said.



The Department of Tourism will also seek help from various organisations in the tourism industry to find the missing woman.



Liga Skromane, who hails from Latvia, had come to Kerala along with her sister Ilzie for ayurvedic treatment at a hospital in Aruvikkarakkonam, near Pothencode, following complaints of depression.





