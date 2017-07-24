The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
24 July 2017 Last Updated at 3:50 pm National

Lashkar-e-Taiba Module Busted In J&K, Four People Arrested

Inspector general of police (IGP) Kashmir, Munir Khan said the police had information that LeT was transporting arms and ammunition from north Kashmir to south through OGWs.
Outlook Web Bureau
Lashkar-e-Taiba Module Busted In J&K, Four People Arrested
PTI File Photo

Police have busted a Lashkar-e- Taiba (LeT) module by arresting four over ground workers of the outfit who used to transport arms and ammunition from north Kashmir to south.

Inspector general of police (IGP) Kashmir, Munir Khan said the police had information that LeT was transporting arms and ammunition from north Kashmir to south through OGWs.

"We developed this input and identified a vehicle which they were using.Four days back, in the evening that vehicle was intercepted but people inside that fled. The vehicle has been seized and we have recovered a magazine from it," he told reporters.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Next day, we searched the area and arrested some persons. We also recovered an assault rifle. Four people have been arrested so far," the IGP said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Terrorism Lashkar-e-Taiba National Reportage
Next Story : Woman Biker Run Over By Truck After Hitting Pothole, Police Register Case Against Her
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters