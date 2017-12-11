The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
11 December 2017 Last Updated at 3:18 pm Business Car Review

Lamborghini Urus To Launch On January 11

Lamborghini’s first SUV in 30 years is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine!
Lamborghini Urus To Launch On January 11
Lamborghini Urus To Launch On January 11
outlookindia.com
2017-12-11T15:19:06+0530

Just after a month of its global debut at Sant'Agata Bolognese in Bologna, Italy, Lamborghini's new poster boy, the Urus, is heading for its launch in India on January 11, 2017. It is Lamborghini’s new SUV in ages after the LM002, which was launched way back in 1986, and is expected to boost the overall sales figures of the Italian automaker. 

Lamborghini Urus

Advertisement opens in new window

The Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol motor which puts out 650PS of max power and 850Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox in an all-wheel-drive setup. It also gets active torque vectoring and multiple driving modes. Lamborghini claims that the Urus is the fastest SUV ever produced and says it is capable of hitting 100kmph from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds! It has a top speed of just over 300kmph! 

Lamborghini Urus

When it makes its way here, the Urus will be a direct import, of course! It has an asking price of around USD 200,000 (~ Rs 1.2 crore) in the US. Hence, it is likely to be priced in the sub-3 crore price bracket in India and will sit below the Huracan and the flagship Aventador S. The Lamborghini Urus’ pricing will put it up against the Bentley Bentayga, Range Rover SVAutobiography, and the Lexus LX, among others. 

Advertisement opens in new window

Lamborghini Urus

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Suburban Utility Vehicle (SUV) Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini Luxury Cars Cars Automobiles Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mahindra Reveals Details Of Three New High-Performance EVs
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters