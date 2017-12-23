Lalu Prasad Yadav Convicted In The Fodder Scam Case

A special CBI court in Ranchi has convicted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on January 3rd.

In total, 15 people were found guilty including Lalu Prasad while 7 were found innocent including Former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra.

Lalu Prasad and other convicts were taken into custody immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict.

The case pertains to the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

Confident of getting justice in the fodder scam case, former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, an accused in the case, on Saturday had urged people of Bihar to maintain "calm and peace" after the judgement is delivered.

"I have faith that I will get justice. Whatever is the judgment, I appeal to people of Bihar to maintain peace and law and order," Lalu Prasad said while interacting with the media.

Yadav, who arrived in the city on Friday accompanied by younger son Tejaswi Prasad told reporters earlier in the day, "I have full faith in the judicial system."

He faces three other cases related to the fodder scam.

Former MP R K Rana, three former IAS officers -- Phoolchand Singh, Beck Julius and Mahesh Prasad -- are also among the accused in the case.

A charge sheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997. Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said.

