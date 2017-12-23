Lalu Prasad Yadav Convicted In The Fodder Scam Case

A special CBI court in Ranchi has convicted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on January 3rd.
In total, 15 people were found guilty including Lalu Prasad while 7 were found innocent including Former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra.
Lalu Prasad and other convicts were taken into custody immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict.
#Visuals of Lalu Prasad Yadav outside Ranchi's Special CBI Court after being convicted in a #FodderScam case pic.twitter.com/BxValvnv8n— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017
The case pertains to the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.
Confident of getting justice in the fodder scam case, former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, an accused in the case, on Saturday had urged people of Bihar to maintain "calm and peace" after the judgement is delivered.
"I have faith that I will get justice. Whatever is the judgment, I appeal to people of Bihar to maintain peace and law and order," Lalu Prasad said while interacting with the media.
Yadav, who arrived in the city on Friday accompanied by younger son Tejaswi Prasad told reporters earlier in the day, "I have full faith in the judicial system."
He faces three other cases related to the fodder scam.
Former MP R K Rana, three former IAS officers -- Phoolchand Singh, Beck Julius and Mahesh Prasad -- are also among the accused in the case.
A charge sheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997. Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said.
(With PTI inputs)
Lalu's chelas are shouting Modi is behind conviction.
Facts are ::
Ist conviction took place during UPA Rule .Lau was jailed .
Sonia -Manmohan -Rahul did try to preveny Lalu's going to Jail by bringing an Ordianace .
Prez Parnab da refused to approve the Ordianance.Twice Ordiananc edraft was sent to Prez .Prez did not agree.
Fearing Badnaami Rahul tore the Ordianace and lot of Drama calling stupid ,foolish decision of manmohan Sarkar .
Manmohan was to meet Prez Obma just couple of hours after tearing of Ordianace and Jut Patang by Rahul .
Incidentally both times Rahul did agree for Ordianace to be sent to Prez.Fearing badnaami Rahul dharatma ban gaya and tore of the Ordianace .
Congressi poodles praised the Babas brave action !
Lalu remained in Jail and finaly got bail from SC. manmohan was still the PM .
2 Second case in which Lalu is convicted today too was lodged during Congress's Rule.
When Congress thrown out the case was in final stages !
Still Congress and Lalu Party says Modi did it.
3 There are 57 cases .These all have been clubbed into ^ main cases.
Two cases have been decided and Lau found guilty.
4. Out of 57 cases of Chara ghotala aginst Lau in 47 cases Investigations are complete.
Abhi toh many times conviction hogi Yarro Laulu ki !!
Readers may be interested to know this Vedic astrology writer’s one of key predictions in article - “Astrologically speaking , some highlights for India in coming year 2018” - published in theindiapost.com on 19 October , 2017. Here is the related text of the prediction from the said article : - “The year 2018 looks to be bringing to focus themes of political , religious or spiritual nature for a heightened or sharp analysis or discussion. Such analysis or discussion could also pave way for new enactments or judicial pronouncements having far reaching significance or value, covering issues related to women , religion and political class”.
The present year 2017 is about to bid adieu in a week’s time when the coming year 2018 would step in. Relevant to the aforesaid prediction of this writer for the coming year 2018 , the following issue of a political leader has been decided judicially having far reaching significance :
(a) Ranchi CBI Court is reported to have decided the Fodder case on 23 December , 2017 , holding , among others , RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty. Obviously , heat of analysis and discussion may follow in coming days in 2018.
1.Lalu held guilty with 16 others and taken to Jail.
6 accused including Jagan Nath Misra acquitted .
RJD Party blames BJP and Modi for this case .
Actually 57 Chrge Sheets were issued during Congress Rule .Today was the conviction date .
57 cases have been clubbed into six Master cases . In two cases Lalu has been comvicted .
The Session Court further ordered that Lalu's Property acquired after 1990 be attached.
Lalu will be in custody and held in Jail .On January quatum of punishment will be decided .If the punishment is beyond 3 years then Lalu has to take bail from HC .
In first case Lalu got bail from SC .
After that Lalu is roaming like an Saaand In Political arena.
Janaeu Dhari Rahul Gandhi PANDIT was today again in SomNath Temple to pray .Half of his prayer met as Jagnath Mishra ex Congress CM was acqitted but stauncj Ally agin convicted.