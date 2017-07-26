Lalu Calls Nitish An 'Opportunist' For Joining Hands With BJP, Says He Turned Out To Be A 'Bhasmasur'

A day after Nitish Kumar resigned as chief minister of Bihar and announced his alliance with BJP(Bharatiya Janata Party), RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav lashed out at Kumar calling him an opportunist.

"Nitish Kumar used to say that he would rather die than form an alliance with the BJP (Nitish bolte the ki mai mitti me miljaaunga lekin BJP se haath nahi milaaunga),"said Yadav.

Accusing Amit Shah of controlling a certain section of media, Yadav called him the Super Editor, who decides how news should be.

While addressing the media, Yadav said on many occasions, Nitish met PM Narendra Modi, had lunch. "The timing of whatever happened was already fixed," he said.

"I told him to go like Lord Shiva and rule, but he turned out to be Bhasmasur. This match was fixed. I have not given any trouble to Nitish (Hum boley Shankar bhagwan ki tarah jao, raaj karo, par yeh toh Bhasmasur nikla. Ye match fix tha. Maine koi takleef Nitish ko nahi diya hai)," Yadav added.

"Nitish created a false impression by calling himself PM. I could have stopped him from becoming chief minister, as he had only 71 MLAs," he said

Yadav said he had no greed in his heart, or else he wouldn't have nominated Nitish as Chief Minister

The RJD leader also accused the media of taking supari (bribe) citing the US media and its fight against US President Donald Trump.

On Thursday morning, Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of the state along side senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who will be his deputy in the new government, at the Raj Bhawan in Patna.

Pricked by his conscience, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday resigned within hours after his alliance partner Lalu Prasad ruled out the possibility of his son Tejashwi Yadav’s resignation over corruption charges.

Nitish drove to Raj Bhawan to submit his resignation to acting governor Keshri Nath Tripathi after a meeting of the Janata Dal-United legislature party, a move that has thrown Bihar into a vortex of political uncertainty.

(With ANI Twitter inputs)