KWAN Entertainment founder Anirban Das Blah, a popular Bollywood celebrity manager, reportedly tried to end his life early on Friday after allegations of sexual misconduct were raised against him.
The incident happened at 1 a.m. on Friday. Blah was caught and rescued by a traffic police patrol in Vashi area and handed over to police, a traffic police official told IANS.
Blah's statement was recorded and he was released. The police advised his family to seek professional counselling for him.
Blah was asked to step aside from his position in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against him after multiple reported accounts indicated that Blah had made sexual advances towards women.
Following this, KWAN Entertainment said on Wednesday that Blah had resigned from all his responsibilities and designations (including as a member of the Board of Directors) at KWAN and its subsidiaries/affiliates with immediate effect.
The company manages prominent names like Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pritam, Mahesh Babu and Rana Dagubatti.
The #MeToo movement in India sparked with actor Tanushree Dutta renewing a 10-year-old allegation against fellow actor Nana Patekar, opening the floodgates for a sea of complaints against several other celebrities.
Actors and corporates in the movie industry have stepped up efforts to take stern action against offenders.
(IANS)
KWAN Founder Anirban Blah Attempts Suicide After #MeToo Allegations
Blah was asked to step aside from his position in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against him
KWAN Entertainment founder Anirban Das Blah, a popular Bollywood celebrity manager, reportedly tried to end his life early on Friday after allegations of sexual misconduct were raised against him.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Sabarimala Head Priest Threatens To Shut Temple If Women Are Allowed
- There Is A Strong Sense Of Betrayal By Modi Govt: Congress' Data Analytics Head
- When The Void Won The Vote: Low Voter Turnout In Kashmir Speaks Of Alienation
- Madhya Pradesh Elections May Not Be A Two-Horse Race
- #MeToo: The Akbar Who Became Birbal
- Rail Apps: When A Train Ticket Examiner Left Passengers Speechless
- Durga Puja In Calcutta A Parable Of Life
- M J Akbar Should Be Fired Rather Than Being Allowed To Resign
- Why Kishore Kumar Declined A Cover Version Of His Idol KL Saigal's Songs
- Health Hazards Caused By Contaminated Water Supply In Indian Railways
- BJP Is Unlikely To Flaunt Its Economic Record In 2019 Election Campaign
- Bail Denied, BSP Leader’s Son Sent To Jail For Brandishing Gun In Delhi Hotel
- Sabarimala Row: Unidentified Miscreants Vandalise Woman Activist's House
- Rajasthan Govt Gets Cautious As Zika Virus Cases Reach 100 In Jaipur
- Security Increased Nationwide, Restricted Movement Of Vehicles In Delhi On Dussehra
- UPA Govt Launched Schemes To Promote Only ‘One Family’: PM Modi
- PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate World’s Tallest Statue In Gujarat
- Three Terrorists Killed In Infiltration Bid In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla
- Woman From West Bengal Held Captive, Gang-Raped For 10 Days In Odisha
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED
- I Don't Blame Nawazuddin For Not Taking A Stand: Chitrangada Singh On Her Harrasment Story
- I Know Nana Patekar; He Is Indecent, But Don't Think He Can Do Such A Thing: Raj Thackeray
- 'He Is A Paedophile, Sexual Predator': Singer Shweta Pandit Accuses Anu Malik Of Harassment
- Complaint Registered Against Mark Zuckerberg In UP Court For Using National Symbols
- Union Minister M J Akbar Resigns Over #MeToo Allegations, Says Will Challenge 'False Accusations'
- Swamy For Women’s Entry Into Sabarimala, Says ‘Shastras’ Can Be Amended
- 'Will Challenge False Accusations Levied Against Me': Full Text Of MJ Akbar's Resignation
- 20 Women Journalists Support Priya Ramani, To Testify Against MJ Akbar
Post a Comment