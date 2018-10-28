Kulgam: Unknown Gunmen Abduct Owner Of House Where 3 Militants Were Killed

﻿
Police said they have launched a manhunt to trace the abducted house owner.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 October 2018
Representative Image
2018-10-28T15:16:47+0530

Unidentified gunmen have abducted a man who owns a house in Kulgam district, where seven civilians died in a blast after three militants were killed during a gunfight with security forces a few days ago, police said Sunday.

Quoting sources The Kashmiriyat reported  that Sheeraz Ahmed Czak son of Ghulam Mohammed Czak was kidnapped by gunmen from the Laroo area after they barged inside his house in the Laroo Kulgam area.

Pertinently, Sheeraz Ahmed Czak  is the owner of the house where three militants were killed in an encounter with government forces on 21 October, 7 Civilians were also killed at the encounter site.

Police said they have launched a manhunt to trace the abducted house owner.

PTI

Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Abduction Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency National

