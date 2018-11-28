KTM 125 Duke: Everything You Need To Know

The launch of the performance-oriented KTM 125 Duke seems to be a game changer in the rather boring 125cc commuter segment. And much like its elder siblings, which were the first accessible performance motorcycles in the country, the baby Duke promises to deliver in spades. While that stands true, is this the right move from KTM for a price sensitive market like India? For this, we give you a complete lowdown about the bike which should help you understand it better.

Design and Features



While we expected KTM to introduce the international-spec model to India, the bikemaker has taken a slightly different approach. Rather than being a KTM 390 Duke lookalike, the 125 Duke borrows its bodywork and underpinnings from the 200 Duke to keep costs in check. And we believe it makes perfect sense for a market like India where 125cc bikes are usually priced under Rs 70,000. Though the 125 Duke looks similar to the 200 Duke, KTM has revised the graphics on the entry-level bike to differentiate the two. It gets the exact same digital instrument console from its elder sibling with readouts such as real-time and average fuel efficiency, service indicator and distance-to-empty besides the obvious ones like speedometer, tachometer, odometer and fuel gauge. Moreover, the console also gets a shift indicator placed in the centre along with telltale lights placed above the speedometer. None of the current-gen 125cc bikes in the country sport such an info-laden console. Hell, even the 150-160cc segment miss out on these features.

Engine



Powering the 125 Duke is a 124.7cc single-cylinder motor which receives liquid cooling and a 6-speed transmission, a first in its segment. It's also the most powerful 125cc bike in India with a claimed power and torque output of 14.5 PS at 9500rpm and 12Nm at 8000rpm, respectively. In fact it produces as much power as 160cc bikes sold in India like the Suzuki Gixxer and Honda CB Hornet 160R. The two produce 14.8PS and 15PS respectively. Additionally, none of the 125cc or 160cc bikes in India feature a 6-speed transmission, but the KTM 125 Duke does. The extra cog will help it extract more power and achieve a higher top speed.



Underpinning



It also gets top-notch mechanical components from the 200 Duke, including the trellis frame, swingarm, USD front forks and a rear monoshock, both from WP. It borrows the exact same braking setup as the 200 Duke. The 300mm front and 230mm rear disc brake also gets a single-channel ABS. The 17-inch front and rear alloys come wrapped in chunky 110-section and 150-section MRF Revz tyres, respectively. Its small 125cc engine is expected to make optimum use of the 10.2-litre tank to provide a decent mileage. That said, with a kerb weight of 148kg, the KTM 125 Duke is also the heaviest bike in its segment.

Pricing and Competition



The 200 Duke, which was once the most affordable KTM available, has become inaccessible for most buyers thanks to the addition of ABS and 5-year mandatory insurance which has bumped up its price to almost Rs 2 lakh. This is where the smaller Duke comes in, it offers good performance and premium mechanical components at a reasonable price point. Priced at Rs 1.18 lakh, the 125 Duke is positioned as the Austrian manufacturer’s entry-level motorcycle for customers looking to hop onto the KTM bandwagon.

With a power output of of 14.5PS, the KTM 125 Duke completes with rivals above its segment. It goes toe-to-toe with the Yamaha FZ-FI, Suzuki Gixxer, Honda CB Hornet 160R, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

