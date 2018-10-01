Krishna Raj Kapoor, Wife Of Legendary Actor Raj Kapoor Dies At 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, passed away on Monday due to cardiac arrest. She was 87.

"My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest...old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise," said Randhir Kapoor, son of Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra got married in May, 1946. They were first cousins where the marriage was arranged by their families. The couple had five children -- three sons, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu and Rima.

Her granddaughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a throwback image on Instagram, and wrote: "I love you- I will always love you - RIP dadi."

Riddhima Kapoor's father Rishi Kapoor is not currently in the country as he left for the US just last week for a medical treatment.

The film industry took to Twitter to express sorrow over his mother's demise.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Krishna Raj Kapoorji. She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that I met.

"May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Kapoor and Nanda family. Om Shanti."

Actress Soha Ali Khan recounted few, but memorable moments of interaction with the Kapoor matriarch, who was always elegantly dressed.

"She was an incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out place! She will be missed greatly. My deepest condolences to the family," Soha Ali Khan wrote.

Actress Raveena Tandon expressed condolences to the entire Kapoor family as "an era passes away" with Krishna Raj Kapoor's demise.

Preeti Sharma Menon, National Executive Member, Aam Aadmi Party, said, "For many old timers of our suburb, she will always be the graceful First Lady of Chembur".

Randhir Kapoor confirmed that the last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium.

Agencies