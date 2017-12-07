The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
07 December 2017 Last Updated at 12:25 pm National News Analysis

Kolkata Sexual Assault: School Reopens, Principal 'Relieved' of Charge

Outlook Web Bureau
Kolkata Sexual Assault: School Reopens, Principal 'Relieved' of Charge
Image Courtesy: Facebook
Kolkata Sexual Assault: School Reopens, Principal 'Relieved' of Charge
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The classes at GD Birla Centre for Education school, which came under fire after two teachers allegedly sexually assaulted a four-year old girl, have resumed from today as the school management has 'relieved' the principal from her present duties.

The school, shut since December 4, has reopened the senior section that is grade 6th to12th from today.

The authorities have decided to "relieve" principal Sharmila Nath from her present responsibilities with immediate effect.

Advertisement opens in new window

It has been announced that the vice-principal will be the officiating principal from Thursday.

Guardians of the school's students had been calling for the removal of the principal for allegedly trying to hush up the incident.

Earlier on December 1, the West Bengal Police arrested both teachers accused in the case.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education also formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter and submit a report within 24 hours.

The parents of the girl had lodged an FIR against Nath on 2 December, demanding her arrest for allegedly suppressing facts about the incident. The principal was later summoned to the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kolkata Education Schools Crime Students Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Rape Violence Against Women National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : IMA Asks BCCI To Consider Pollution Levels Before Deciding Match Venue After Sri Lankan Players Wear Masks On Field
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters