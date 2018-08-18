The Website
18 August 2018 Last Updated at 3:56 pm International

Kofi Annan, Former UN Secretary General, Dies At 80

Annan was the first black African to take up the role of the world's top diplomat, serving two terms from 1997 to 2006.

2018-08-18T15:56:59+0530

Former United Nations Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died today after a short illness at the age of 80, his foundation announced.

"It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness," the foundation said in a statement.

Annan was the first black African to take up the role of the world's top diplomat, serving two terms from 1997 to 2006.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres voiced deep sorrow Saturday at the news, calling Annan "a guiding force for good".

"Kofi Annan was a guiding force for good," Guterres said in a statement shortly after news broke of Annan's passing in Switzerland at the age of 80.

"In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organisation into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination," he added.

Reacting to the death, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted:  "Deeply shocked to learn of the passing of my friend & mentor #KofiAnnan. The last time we spoke he had accepted my invitation to come to Kerala in 2022 to celebrate his "thousand moons". He was so fit I had no doubt he would go on well past that date. I have lost an elder brother."

 Details are awaited...

