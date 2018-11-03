﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Kharge Moves SC Against Centre's Decision To Send CBI Director On Leave

Kharge Moves SC Against Centre's Decision To Send CBI Director On Leave

Kharge said only the three-member committee of leader of opposition, prime minister and the Chief Justice of India can take a decision on the appointment or removal of the CBI director as per the act.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 November 2018
Kharge Moves SC Against Centre's Decision To Send CBI Director On Leave
File Photo
Kharge Moves SC Against Centre's Decision To Send CBI Director On Leave
outlookindia.com
2018-11-03T14:51:41+0530
Related Stories

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge Saturday moved the Supreme Court against the Centre's decision to send CBI director Alok Verma on leave, terming it "illegal". 

In his petition, Kharge, who is the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said only the three-member committee of leader of opposition, prime minister and the Chief Justice of India can take a decision on the appointment or removal of the CBI director as per the act. 

He also said that the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has no power to act against the CBI director.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suo moto action of sending CBI director Alok Verma on leave is illegal and is in violation of the CBI Act," Kharge told PTI, while confirming that he had moved a petition in the Supreme Court in this regard. 


Party sources said the Congress had asked Kharge, who is a member of the committee, to file a petition in this regard. 

( PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mallikarjun Kharge Delhi CBI Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Brother-In-Law Joins Congress
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters