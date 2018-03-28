Khap Opposes SC's Verdict On Sagotra Marriages, Says 'It Is Harmful To Society'

A khap panchayat in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday opposed the Supreme Court ruling on their interference in the marriage of two consenting adults.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict, Thamba Khap president Yashpal Choudhary told ANI that the panchayat will oppose the apex court's verdict as 'sagotra (intra-clan) marriage' is not allowed as per Vedas.

"We will oppose the Supreme Court's decision. 'Sagotra marriage' is not allowed as per Vedas and we are believers of it. It is harmful to society. Khap will not let it happen. People living in the same village are brother-sister how can they become man and wife?" Yashpal Choudhary said.

Sending out a stern message to Khap Panchayats, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that an assembly intended to scuttle the marriage of two consenting adults will be deemed illegal.

The ruling was pronounced while hearing the matter related to khap panchayats in connection with cases pertaining to honour killings.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, and comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud stated that punitive measures to deal with such an unlawful assembly would be in force until legislation is implemented.

The top court also disposed off a petition filed by the NGO Shakti Vahini against khap panchayats seeking directions to the Centre and state governments for preventing honour killings.

ANI