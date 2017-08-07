Kerala Violence: Intelligence Reports Suggested BJP Might Carry Out Attacks, Says CM Vijayan

After the party said he was functioning like a 'chief murder', Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said intelligence reports had earlier suggested that the BJP might carry out attacks in some parts of the state to divert the attention from the medical college scam.

This comes amid chaos in the state over the killing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Arun Jaitley met the grieving family members of RSS worker Rajesh Edavakode, who was killed during a political clash in Kozhikode.

Addressing a gathering after meeting Rajesh's kin, Jaitley condemned the dastardly attack and said that "even enemies would not be as brutal as those who are involved in the murder".

"I visited the family of our deceased karyakarta, who was slaughtered in the most barbaric manner...he was an ideal karyakarta..This kind of violence will neither suppress ideology in Kerala nor it will be able to scare our workers. It will only increase their determination to work harder against those who are perpetuating this operation," he added.

"He belonged to the weaker section of the society. . Rajesh belonged to a poor family and now his family has no means of a livelihood. He was stabbed mercilessly and there were 70-80 wounds inflicted on his body, even enemies would not be as brutal as those involved in the murder. In the past few months party officers are being attacked, our workers are being attacked and their houses are being set ablaze," he added.

A series of clashes between CPM and BJP-RSS activists had rocked Thiruvananthapuram last month in which the 34-year-old RSS worker was murdered in Kozhikode.

Earlier, the RSS urged the Central and state Government to take strict action towards bringing this series of murders to an end in Kerala.

"Centre must intervene in state sponsored violence in Kerala," said RSS Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

RSS also passed a resolution in RSS Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meet regarding these attacks on the RSS by CPM cadres in the state.

Eight suspects were detained in connection with the murder.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on July 4 issued notice to Kerala Government over growing incidents of political violence in the state and sought a report on the issue within four weeks.

The Commission also asked the State Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to take effective measures to stop such incidents.

As per reports, Kerala BJP general secretary M.T. Ramesh, name figures in the report of the medical college scam.

It has been alleged that the owner of a medical college in Trivandrum district had paid Rs 5.60 crore as bribe to Kerala-based BJP leaders for influencing the Medical Council of India (MCI).

With ANI Inputs

Fighting a battle of perception in the midst of all the headlines surrounding the spate of violence in Kerala, the state government has full page advertisements titled ‘What Makes Kerala No. 1’.

On Sunday, Union Minister Arun Jaitley visited the house of RSS worker Rajesh, who was allegedly killed by CPI(M) cadres on July 29. “Every time the LDF is in power, incidents of violence increase. The kind of wounds that were inflicted on Rajesh would even have embarrassed terrorists,” Jaitley, in-charge of the Defence and Finance Portfolios told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government probably anticipated that the story would make it to the front page of national dailies and put out full page advertisements in the morning dailies.

For example, if you picked up Hindustan Times in Delhi this morning, the advertisement by the Kerala government is bound to get your attention more than the single column on Jaitley’s visit to the state. Other papers too had the full page endorsements

Quotes from ‘cool guru’ Sri M, former SC judge K.T. Thomas and actor Kamal Haasan endorse the state’s view in the advertisement which celebrates the development indices in Kerala.

Amidst violence from both sides in the RSS-CPI(M) tussle, a victory in a battle of perception is being sought. Earlier on Monday, the BJP came out and said Vijayan was functioning like a ‘chief murderer.

"So, today rather than functioning as the CM of Kerala, he is functioning more like a chief murderer for the Communist Party in Kerala. This is highly condemnable," he added.

The CPI(M) hit out later, saying intelligence reports had earlier suggested that the BJP might carry out attacks in some parts of the state to divert the attention from the party's medical college scam, said Vijayan.

"The government had Intelligence reports that the BJP might carry out attacks in some parts of the state to divert the attention from BJP's medical college scam," Vijayan said in the Kerala Assembly.

Stressing on the same, Vijayan said the government took precautionary measures to control this and is ready to handover the case of the RSS worker's murder to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if necessary.

He also informed that the internal probe report conducted by the BJP will also be considered by Vigilance investigation team.

"CPM has actually being functioning as Communist Party of Murderers. And there has not been any governance for that. Last 13 months our cadres, the BJP, RSS cadres have been killed in a very gruesome, barbaric and a violent manner. The people of this country know the real face of the communist party. The real face of CPM and its Chief Minister Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan was the architect of violence in the Kannur district, which is the epicenter of all such violence," BJP’s G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said.