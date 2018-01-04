The Website
04 January 2018

Kerala: Vigilance Court Orders To File FIR Against Ex-Minister Thomas Chandy In Lake Palace Resort Case

Chandy had resigned from his post in November last year after allegations surfaced against him
Outlook Web Bureau
2018-01-04T14:51:52+0530

A vigilance court in Kottayam on Thursday ordered to file an FIR against former Kerala Transport Minister and NCP leader Thomas Chandy in connection with the Lake Palace land encroachment case.

The court has also asked to complete the investigation within two weeks and file a report on the same.

This came a day after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case in connection with the alleged irregularities.

Chandy had resigned from his post in November last year after allegations surfaced against him.

He had allegedly got a road constructed through a government-owned land and levelled water bodies to facilitate easier access to his Lake Palace Resort located near the Punamada Lake in Kerala.

Earlier on November 8, the High Court had pulled up the state government and asked whether it would take the same stand 'if the encroachment was done by a common man'.

Also, the Kottayam vigilance court had ordered verification of the land encroachment allegations filed against Chandy.

