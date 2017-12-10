The Website
10 December 2017 Society

Kerala: Three Elephants Run Amok At Guruvayur Temple, Mahout Injured

Outlook Web Bureau
Kerala: Three Elephants Run Amok At Guruvayur Temple, Mahout Injured
Video grab: Courtesy- Youtube
Kerala: Three Elephants Run Amok At Guruvayur Temple, Mahout Injured
2017-12-10T17:25:35+0530

Three elephants ran amok at the famous Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayur during 'Kazhcha seeveli,' a daily procession of caparisoned elephants today, causing injuries to at least two persons, including a mahout.

The incident took place around 7 AM when elephants had been lined up in the temple for the seeveli with one of the tuskers carrying the idol of Lord Krishna, police said.

The tusker named Srikrishna ran amuck first, followed by the other two.

Temple sources said the idol had been removed from the elephant when the incident took place.

The jumbos ran in different directions and one of them attacked its mahout causing serious injuries.

A woman devotee also sustained injuries as panic-stricken worshippers ran helter skelter.

The animals were later brought under control.

There had been a heavy rush of devotees today being a holiday and Sabarimala pilgrims also visiting the shrine.

Outlook Web Bureau

