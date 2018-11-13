Kerala Police DSP Commits Suicide Days After Being Booked For Murder

Days after he was booked in a murder case, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Neyyatinkara) B Harikumar allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself near his residence in Kallambalam town here, police said on Tuesday.

Harikumar had been on the run since November 5 night when he pushed electrician Sanal Kumar, following an altercation.

Kumar fell on the road and was crushed by a speeding car. Harikumar was eluding arrest for the past eight days since the incident.

Last week, Harikumar was suspended and booked under section 302 (murder) of the IPC after he allegedly pushed a 32-year-old man before a moving car during a scuffle. The man, Sanal, later died at a hospital.

"Our information is that the DySP has committed suicide by hanging," a senior police official said.

Harikumar's house was found locked as his family was away.

Police had received flak over the delay in arresting Harikumar, who had been on the run since the incident on November 5.

Searches were carried out in Tamil Nadu and Kerala to nab him

The DySP's death comes amid reports that he would surrender soon.

The Kerala government on Sunday appointed Crime Branch IGP S Sreejith as the investigating officer to probe Sanal's death.

Sanal's wife and other family members, who had started a day-long fast on Tuesday morning demanding immediate arrest of Harikumar discontinued it after reports of his alleged suicide emerged.

Kumar's wife, Viji, who was on a day-long protest seeking justice at the same spot where her husband came under the vehicle, reacted to Harikumar's suicide: "God's verdict has come" and ended her agitation.

The family will continue with its protest until all the accused in the case are brought before law, she said.

Harikumar's bail plea was supposed to come up at a lower court on Wednesday. There were widespread allegations that the police was helping Harikumar to dodge arrest.

People questioned how could Harikumar reach his Kallambalam home while the police were trying to nab him.

The deceased electrician's wife had earlier demanded a CBI or court-managed probe because she feared that there would not be any justice as Harikumar's colleagues would turn the murder into a road accident.

Kumar's sister Sajitha said though the prime culprit was dead, but all those who tried to help Harikumar must face punishment.

The incident occurred at Neyattinkara when Harikumar was in civilian dress and reportedly visiting a woman friend. Kumar was trying to take out his vehicle. It was a parking row that led to Kumar's death.

Eye-witnesses and Kumar's kin alleged that the injured electrician was not immediately rushed to the hospital. He died as police was dropping off officers to police station instead of taking Kumar to the nearest emergency.

Kumar was declared brought dead

Agencies