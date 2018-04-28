Kerala: Patient Bitten By Rat Twice In Medical College, Health Minister Says 'Unfortunate'

A 27-year-old patient, undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital here, was bitten twice by a rat, with State Health Minister"K K Shylaja today describing the incident as 'unfortunate.'

Shylaja has sought an explanation from the hospital Superintendent, who has been directed to probe into the incident and ensure it does not recur.

The hospital authorities have also been asked to take precautionary steps and keep the surroundings clean.

The youth was hospitalised a month ago after suffering injury on his left leg, in a motorbike accident.

Last week, the patient was bitten twice by a rat in the injured leg.

(PTI)