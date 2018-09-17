Kerala Nun Rape Case: Bishop Mulakkal Writes To Pope, Expresses Desire To Step Down

﻿
A Kerala nun has accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jalandhar of repeatedly sexually abusing her between 2014 and 2016

Outlook Web Bureau 17 September 2018
Bishop Franco Mulakkal has written to the Pope on Sunday expressing his desire to step down temporarily from the responsibilities of the Diocese and has sought permission for the same,  Diocese of Jalandhar said on Monday, according to ANI.

A Kerala nun has accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jalandhar of repeatedly sexually abusing her between 2014 and 2016. There are five other nuns of the same congregation who has supported her claim.

Bishop Mulakkal requires to spend more time to fight his case, travel to Kerala and has expressed willingness to absolve himself from responsibilities of the Diocese temporarily, whole he has also handed over a letter to representative of the Pope, seeking permission for the same, said the Diocese.

 

(with inputs from Agencies)

