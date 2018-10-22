Kerala Inspector General Sreejith, Leading Police Force In Sabarimala, Cries In Front Of Lord Ayyappa

A photo of Kerala Inspector General S. Sreejith, who led the police team during the protest against women’s entry at Sabarimala temple, has gone viral on social media.

In the photo, Sreejith, who was dressed in civilian clothes, can be seen praying in front of Lord Ayappa with tears rolling down his cheeks.

When contacted by Outlook, the IG refused to comment. “It was a very personal act of mine,” he said.

IG Sreejith has been in the centre of a storm since the opening of the Sabarimala shrine post Supreme Court verdict allowing women of menstrual age to enter the temple.

He faced stiff criticism from some quarters for allowing Hyderabad-based journalist Kavita Jakkal and Malayali activist Rahana Fathima to wear police gear to reach the 18 holy steps of the shrine. He was also seen negotiating and appealing to the protesting devotees taking off his helmet and riot gear. "I am also an Ayyappa devotee,” he was heard telling them.

"I am not going back on the stance. I am doing everything that the law says. Those women have the right to be here. I am not going back without taking them to the shrine. It is a temple, kindly stay calm," he had told the protesting devotees.

Kerala has been witnessing massive protests by Ayyappa devotees opposing the entry of women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala temple since the government decided to implement the Supreme Court order.

The agitation intensified since the shrine was opened for the five-day monthly puja on October 17.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at Sabarimala and other pilgrim centres connected to it amid reports that women in the menstrual age group are planning to visit the hill shrine on Monday, the last day of the "darshan".

Devotees opposing the entry of girls and women in the age group of 10 to 50 years into the temple of "naishtika brahmachari" -- the eternally celibate deity -- are camping at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam temple complex to prevent them from reaching the shrine situated in a dense forest.

Despite clamping section 144, CrPC at Sabarimala Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilackal and Elavumkal, hundreds of Ayyappa devotees have prevented around 12 women who attempted to visit the shrine, forcing them to give up their plan.