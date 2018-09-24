Kerala: Heavy Rainfall Expected, Yellow Alert Issued In Some Districts

The Met Centre has predicted a heavy rainfall in Kerala for Tuesday. A yellow alert has been issued for Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayand districts. These areas are predicted to receive heavy rainfall varying between 64.4mm and 124.4 mm.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority has instructed district authorities to remain on alert and directed them to take necessary precautions.

Almost a month ago, Kerala was hit by the worst floods in nearly a century, which claimed lives of more than 400 people and caused damage to the tune of nearly Rs. 20,000 crores.

(ANI)