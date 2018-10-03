Kerala HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Rape Accused Bishop Mulakkal

﻿
Outlook Web Bureau 03 October 2018
The Kerala High Court on Wednesday denied bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was arrested on charges of raping a nun repeatedly between 2014 and 2016.

Justice V. Raja Vijayaraghavan observed that there exists evidences against the bishop, who is currently in judicial custody.

Mulakkal was arrested on September 21 after three days of questioning and on September 24, he was sent to two-week judicial custody by Judge M. Lekshmi of Pala Judicial Magisterial Court.

Mulakkal, who heads the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jalandhar, Punjab, is the first bishop in the country to be sent to jail on charges of rape.

(IANS)



 

