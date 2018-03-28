The Website
28 March 2018 Last Updated at 1:30 pm

Kerala: Half Naked Visuals of Transgender Inside Police Station Goes Viral, Cop Suspended  

File Photo
2018-03-28T13:35:05+0530

In a shocker from Kerala, a purported video clip of a half naked transgender inside a police station here has gone viral on the internet, following which a woman police official has been suspended, pending enquiry.

Police had 'removed' the transgender woman from a public place and brought her to the Alappuzha south police station on March 22 following a complaint of "public nuisance."

The woman, said to be inebriated, allegedly started undressing before the officers after unruly behaviour.

A woman police official recorded the incident as the transgender began 'removing' her clothes.

However, the video clipping has gone viral, causing embarrassment to the police.

PTI

