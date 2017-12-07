Kerala Government Raises Drinking Age Limit From 21 To 23 Years

In an attempt to blunt the criticism against the Kerala government, the state cabinet has decided to raise the age limit for consumption of liquor from the existing 21 years to 23 years.

A decision to promulgate an ordinance to make necessary amendments in the Abkari Act in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.

A recommendation would be made to the governor, Justice P Sathasivam, to issue the ordinance, an official release said.

The previous UDF regime had adopted a pro-prohibitionist policy by shutting down bars and closing state-run liquor vending outlets to reduce the availability of legal liquor. But in September this year, the LDF government eased the norms for four stars and above bars by reducing the mandatory offset from places of worship and educational institutions from 200 metres to 50 metres, touching off a State-wide scramble to upgrade bars and hotels, reported The Hindu.

The cabinet also decided to enlarge the powers of the State Women's Commission by making necessary changes in the relevant law, the release said.

It gave approval to a draft bill for the changes.

The amendment envisages giving power to the commission to summon any individual for taking a statement in connection with the hearing of a complaint.

At present, the commission has only the power to summon witnesses and ensure their presence during the hearing, the release said.

On other cabinet decisions, the release said approval was accorded to set up 20 small Hydro electric power projects in the private sector under the Built Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis.

The projects were sanctioned as per the Small Hydro Power project policy of 2012.

The sanction would be for a period of 30 years from the date of signing agreement with the government.

The state regulatory commission would fix the power tariff as and when the projects start operation, the release said.

(With PTI inputs)