Kerala Girl Tested HIV Positive After Blood Transfusion, Probe Begins

A 9-year-old girl, a blood cancer patient, was tested HIV positive allegedly after getting a transfusion of infected blood at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) here. A medical team of experts has begun investigation into the case.
Taking a serious view of a complaint by the victim's father, Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja directed constitution of a panel, headed by Joint Director of Medical Education (DME), Sreekumari, to probe the matter and submit a report.
The minister said the state government would bear all expenses for further treatment of the girl. The minor girl was being treated at the Alappuzha Medical College and later referred to the RCC.
The state human rights panel has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.
Kerala Human Rights Commission (acting) chairperson P Mohandas said stringent action should be taken against the hospital staff if they were found guilty. It also urged the Left-led state government to compensate the girl's family.
"The commission has ordered a high level probe. RCC director and health secretary should submit an explanation regarding the incident within three weeks," an official release said here.
According to the police, the girl was being treated at the Alappuzha Medical College from where she was referred to the RCC for further treatment.
Noticing swelling in one of her eyes, doctors at the RCC institute had carried out various tests, including a blood test, which revealed that the girl was HIV positive, they said.
The RCC authorities said the girl had approached them with the report of a blood test conducted in external laboratories, and that they have ordered an immediate departmental inquiry into the incident.
Meanwhile, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala visited the girl and her family at the hospital earlier today and demanded a comprehensive probe into the incident.
"Those responsible should be dismissed from service," he said, adding the government should give financial assistance to the family.
The Congress leader made the demand in a telephonic talk with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Kerala Girl Tested HIV Positive After Blood Transfusion, Probe Begins
A 9-year-old girl, a blood cancer patient, was tested HIV positive allegedly after getting a transfusion of infected blood at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) here. A medical team of experts has begun investigation into the case.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 29 Injured In London 'Bucket Bomb' Attack Claimed By ISIS
- Hearing In 2 Murder Cases Against Ram Rahim Begins Today
- Two Militants Killed Along LoC In Machhil Sector
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Assam Floods: After Patanjali Sends Expired Products As Relief, Administration Asks Firm To Destroy Them
- UP Farmers Shocked Over 19 Paise, Rs 2 Loan Waivers, Govt Says 'That's What You Owed To The Bank'
- 6-Year-Old Girl Studying In Kendriya Vidyalaya Barmer Gangraped Allegedly By Sweepers
- Haryana Govt Transfers Senior IAS Officer Whose Daughter Varnika Kundu Was Stalked By BJP Chief’s Son
- Assam Floods: After Patanjali Sends Expired Products As Relief, Administration Asks Firm To Destroy Them
- Irked By Questions On 'Fake Baba' List, Asaram Says, 'I Am A Donkey"
- 'Is Pehlu Khan Subhash Chandra Bose, We Won't Let You Pay Tribute To Him': Hindu Group Members To Activists
- Baduria A Gory Example Of How Social Media Antagonism Can Bleed Into Real World, Kill Real People, And Transform An Area
Post a Comment