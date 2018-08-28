Kerala Floods: Income Tax Return Extended To Sept 15

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday declared that the income tax return for Kerala has been extended to September 15 because of the floods.

Earlier this year, the filing date was extended from July 31 to August 31 for the salary drawing employees. This time owing to the heavy rains and subsequent floods the CBDT further extended the date.

“In view of the disruption caused due to severe floods in Kerala, the CBDT hereby further extends the 'Due Date' for furnishing Income Tax Returns from August 31, 2018 to September 15, 2018 for all Income Tax assessees in the State of Kerala, who were liable to file their Income Tax Returns by August 31, 2018," the CBDT said.

Earlier, basic customs duty and Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) was exempted for the goods imported or supplied for flood relief operations in Kerala.

PTI