Kerala Finance Minister Joins The Chorus Against Police Under CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Under fire for giving a free hand to the police force in the state, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan found an unlikely critic of the department from within his government.

Finance minister Thomas Isaac joined the chorus against the police department, asking what made a section of the police act like criminals.

The outrage against the police under Vijayan, who also holds the Home portfolio, had gained momentum particularly after the custodial death of 26-year-old Sreejith.

Sreejith, who was taken into custody in connection with the death of a 55-year-old man, had died in a private hospital on . His relatives had alleged that Sreejith had died due to custodial torture.However, police have rejected the allegation saying Sreejith was suspected to have suffered injuries during a clash before he was taken into custody. Six persons including a circle inspector, sub-inspector and three members of Rural Tiger Force (RTF) have so far been arrested in connection with Sreejith's death.

The Kerala government decided to give a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Sreejith whose alleged custodial death last month had triggered widespread protest against the state police.

A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan here.

It was also resolved to offer a job to the wife of Sreejith, hailing from Varapuzha in Ernakulam, in a state-run institution as per her qualification.

"The financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh will be granted from the Chief Minister's relief fund. The amount will be levied later from the police personnel who are held" responsible for Sreejith's death," an official statement said.

However, Isaac, joining the chorus against the police said: “The family of Sreejith, the victim of custodial torture,express satisfaction over the cabinet decision to provide âÂ¹10 lakhs to the family and government employment to victim’s wife. But we cannot remain self satisfied: what made a section of the police act like criminals?”

Earlier, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had blamed Vijayan for the rising number of police atrocities in the state, also saying that Pinarayi should give up the Home portfolio with "immediate effect" as he had become an "utter failure".

Vijayan had slammed the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) acting chairperson P Mohana Das for seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged custodial death of Sreejith, saying let the Human Rights Commission chairman do his duty only.

(With agency input)