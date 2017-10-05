Kerala CM Compares Amit Shah And RSS To 'Wet Cracker', Accuses BJP Of Attempting To Break Secularism In State

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday dubbed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as "wet cracker."

This came after Shah held Vijayan directly responsible for killing of party and RSS workers in the state.

Claiming that the BJP is trying to break the secularism in the state, he said, "Amit Shah came and became like wet cracker here. The BJP is trying to break secularism with the power."

Advertisement opens in new window

"The BJP now shows the intolerance towards Kerala. Kerala does not have to learn any lesson on peace from you. The leaders also involved in the killing are carried out by RSS activists," he added.

Vijayan also warned the BJP Chief that the state will not be scared away by the RSS and BJP.

"We will not be scared away by the weapons and wealth you have collected. Nobody should think that you can scare us away. If you are thinking you can make something by bringing up the old RSS leaders from center and other states, nothing will be happening here," he said.

He also took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's, pointing towards the infant mortality rate of Kerala.

"Yogi's statement can only make us feel pity.The infant mortality rate of Kerala has been reduced from 12 percent to 10 percent," said Kerala Chief Minister.

He also said that Kerala does not have anything to learn from a party, which considers Nathuram Godse to be "God".(ANI)