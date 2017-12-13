The Website
13 December 2017 Last Updated at 3:08 pm National News Analysis

Kerala Cabinet Members Donates One Month Salary To The Ockhi Cyclone Relief Fund

Outlook Web Bureau
Image Courtesy: Twitter @skymetweather
The Kerala Cabinet members on Wednesday announced that they will contribute their one month's salary to the Ockhi Cyclone Relief Fund.

The deadliest cyclone of the year-- Ockhi had hit the state's coast on November 29 and 30. The cyclone had left more than  58 dead (Till 3:02' on 13-12-1017). According to the official data, at least 94 people are still missing. 

Seeing the mounting numbers of dead and missing people, the state government earlier this month had set up a special relief fund with contributions from the public to initiate relief and rehabilitation measures for families affected by cyclone Ockhi.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also called upon all political parties, institutions and the public to donate generously to the special fund.

The severe cyclone has also left a trail of destruction in other countries like India, Sri Lanka and Maldives.

ANI

