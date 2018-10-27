﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Kerala: Ashram Of Swami Who Supported Sabarimala Women’s Entry Set On Fire

Kerala: Ashram Of Swami Who Supported Sabarimala Women’s Entry Set On Fire

Swami Sandeepananda Giri has been appearing on media openly supporting women’s entry to Sabarimala.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 October 2018
Kerala: Ashram Of Swami Who Supported Sabarimala Women’s Entry Set On Fire
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
Kerala: Ashram Of Swami Who Supported Sabarimala Women’s Entry Set On Fire
outlookindia.com
2018-10-27T11:42:56+0530
The ashram of Swami Sandeepananda Giri, who supported women’s entry to Sabarimala, was set on fire in Kundamankadavu in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the ashram was attacked by unidentified assailants. Two cars and a two-wheeler belonging to the ashram were set ablaze.


Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack, warning that the government will not allow anyone to take law and order in their hands.

“Physical attacks happen when you can't deal ideologically. Will not allow anyone to take law and order in their hands. Those who are intolerant towards Swami's activities attacked his ashram,” said Vijayan, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Swami Sandeepananda Giri has been appearing on media openly supporting women’s entry to Sabarimala.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kerala Sabarimala Sabarimala Issue Sabarimala Temple Save Sabarimala Protest National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Filmmaker Vasan Balas 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' Gets Standing Ovation at MAMI
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters