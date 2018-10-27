Kerala: Ashram Of Swami Who Supported Sabarimala Women’s Entry Set On Fire

The ashram of Swami Sandeepananda Giri, who supported women’s entry to Sabarimala, was set on fire in Kundamankadavu in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on morning.





According to reports, the ashram was attacked by unidentified assailants. Two cars and a two-wheeler belonging to the ashram were set ablaze.







Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack, warning that the government will not allow anyone to take law and order in their hands.





“Physical attacks happen when you can't deal ideologically. Will not allow anyone to take law and order in their hands. Those who are intolerant towards Swami's activities attacked his ashram,” said Vijayan, as quoted by news agency ANI.





Swami Sandeepananda Giri has been appearing on media openly supporting women’s entry to Sabarimala.