Kerala Actress Abduction Case: Popular Actor Dileep Arrested

The Kerala police today arrested popular Malayalam actor Dileep in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a leading south Indian actress in Kochi in February this year.

The Hindu reported that the office of the Kerala chief minister has confirmed the arrest. Dileep was taken into custody in the morning and is presently lodged at the Aluva Police Club, says the report.

Dileep was apprehended following a probe into the conspiracy behind the crime.

The victim, a leading actress in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle for two hours by the accused on the night of February 17. The incident triggered a massive campaign in Kerala for the safety and security of women.

The police had earlier found that the prime accused in the case Pulsar Suni had contacted Dileep's friend and film maker Nadirshah over phone from the jail at least three times. Dileep and Nadirshah were subjected to sustained interrogation last week.

According to earlier reports, the police had confirmed the authenticity of a two-and-a-half minute video clip of Pulsar Suni attacking the actress. The police have also got evidence to prove that Suni was present at the shooting location of Dileep’s last film. The investigation team had also conducted raids at the house and shop of Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan.