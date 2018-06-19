The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
19 June 2018 Last Updated at 7:47 am National

Kejriwal-LG Rift: Rahul Accuses PM Modi of Turning 'Blind Eye' To 'Drama'

Outlook Web Bureau
Kejriwal-LG Rift: Rahul Accuses PM Modi of Turning 'Blind Eye' To 'Drama'
File Photo
Kejriwal-LG Rift: Rahul Accuses PM Modi of Turning 'Blind Eye' To 'Drama'
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of turning a "blind eye" to the infamous "drama" between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Gandhi said the people of Delhi are the actual "victims, as this drama plays out."

"Delhi CM, sitting in Dharna at LG office. BJP sitting in Dharna at CM residence. Delhi bureaucrats addressing press conferences. PM turns a blind eye to the anarchy; rather nudges chaos and disorder. People of Delhi are the victims, as this drama plays out," Gandhi tweeted.

Advertisement opens in new window

Kejriwal has been on a sit-in strike since last one week.

The strike was called to demand a direction to the IAS officers working under the Delhi administration to end their 'undeclared strike,' among other demands.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain also joined Kejriwal in the protest. However, they were later hospitalized after the hunger strike took a toll on their health.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Arvind Kejriwal Delhi - New Delhi National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India-Pakistan Ties Purely Bilateral, No Space For Third Country, Says India After China Suggests Trilateral Summit
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters