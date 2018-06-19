Kejriwal-LG Rift: Rahul Accuses PM Modi of Turning 'Blind Eye' To 'Drama'

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of turning a "blind eye" to the infamous "drama" between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Gandhi said the people of Delhi are the actual "victims, as this drama plays out."

"Delhi CM, sitting in Dharna at LG office. BJP sitting in Dharna at CM residence. Delhi bureaucrats addressing press conferences. PM turns a blind eye to the anarchy; rather nudges chaos and disorder. People of Delhi are the victims, as this drama plays out," Gandhi tweeted.

Advertisement opens in new window

Kejriwal has been on a sit-in strike since last one week.

The strike was called to demand a direction to the IAS officers working under the Delhi administration to end their 'undeclared strike,' among other demands.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain also joined Kejriwal in the protest. However, they were later hospitalized after the hunger strike took a toll on their health.

ANI