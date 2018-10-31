﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Kedarnath Teaser: Amrita Singh Elated With Sara Ali Khan’s Performance

Kedarnath Teaser: Amrita Singh Elated With Sara Ali Khan’s Performance

Amrita Singh extremely happy with her daughter Sara Ali Khan’s performance in ‘Kedarnath’

Outlook Web Bureau 31 October 2018
Kedarnath Teaser: Amrita Singh Elated With Sara Ali Khan’s Performance
Kedarnath
Twitter
Kedarnath Teaser: Amrita Singh Elated With Sara Ali Khan’s Performance
outlookindia.com
2018-10-31T14:48:46+0530

Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath is finally set for release on December 7 this year. Sara’s mother Amrita Singh is extremely happy seeing her daughter’s performance. The first teaser and a poster of the film directed by Abhishek Kapoor and starring  Sushant Singh Rajput as its male lead, was unveiled and is getting a good response. 

Amrita Singh, was extremely happy after watching the teaser of Kedarnath and was full of praises about her daughter’s beauty and performance. She also urged fans to pray for Sara as it is her first film. Apart from lauding her, she also gave her an advice and that was for her to be grounded always.

 

The film is a love story set in the backdrop of the devastating Uttarakhand floods of 2013, the teaser of which also features a passionate kiss between Sara and Sushant. The story of a Hindu pilgrim (played by Sara) and a Muslim porter (played by Sushant), the teaser shows how the two struggle to keep their love alive, faced by the wrath of nature. While Sara is shown as a rebel, Sushant plays the reserved and reticent porter. He lives with his widowed mother, in a hamlet and makes a living by carrying pilgrims to the Kedarnath temple on his back. The chemistry between the lead pair is definitely one of the talking points of the teaser.

 

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau India Kedarnath Bollywood Bollywood: Best of the Worst Arts & Entertainment Entertainment Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Anupam Kher Resigns As FTII Chairman Citing 'Busy Schedule'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters