Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Kaztro Gaming: A Young Keralite Turing Online Gaming Into Viable Career Option

While his parents could not Ramees foresaw a robust career opportunity in video games and PUBG India.

Kaztro Gaming: A Young Keralite Turing Online Gaming Into Viable Career Option

Trending

Kaztro Gaming: A Young Keralite Turing Online Gaming Into Viable Career Option
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T20:09:35+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 8:09 pm

 The Indian gaming scene is rapidly evolving as many next-gen gamers set foot into space in recent years. Even a couple of years back, no one would have imagined that one could figure a steady career out of gaming.  However, the emergence of innovative gaming technologies and the proliferation of YouTube culture are testing the career potential of gaming in India.

 According to an EY-All India Gaming Federation report, India's online gaming industry can generate $2 billion by 2023. Looking upon the growth opportunity, Muhammed Ramees, a 23-year old Keralite, started his YouTube career on March 19 2020, with his YouTube channel Kaztro Gaming. Kaztro Gaming has lately become the most subscribed gaming channel from Kerala. With over 1.17 million subscribers, Ramees has earned the crown of the largest gaming creator of the state. He is even living through a successful journey on his Instagram channel, followed by a plethora of like-minded individuals.

 Better known by his in-game name Kaztro, Ramees creates and streams engaging video content over his uber-famous YouTube channel. His PUBG mobile ID is 591984617, and he has emerged as an official partner of Battle Grounds Mobile India following his streaming of the same gameplay. Being a successful player, he has continued recording, editing, and uploading his gameplay videos through the phone itself, maintaining the quality to the set standards.

 After being launched for the Android platforms back on July 2 of this year, Battle Grounds Mobile India has transformed the esports scenario in India. Talking about his passion for video games, the Blind eSport content creator shared, "Belonging to an Indian middle-class household; video games have been a sizable portion of my childhood. When PUBG Mobile entered the Indian gaming space, it brought me a unique opportunity to earn money without running out of steam. My YouTube channel initially focused on delivering money-making education to my young followers, but after PUBG mobile arrived, I stole the opportunity. I started to publish gaming content through my channel. In future also, my intent will be consistently producing high-quality eSports videos to provide my audience with an enjoyable experience."

 Kaztro Gaming is the third YouTube venture of this young BCA graduate, and it has brought his lion's share of fame in the Indian Gaming Industry. His parents also began to support him as he continued to generate revenue from his YouTube streaming videos. He said, "The initial response of my parents upon my decision to take up gaming as a career was in line with that of any Indian parent. Nonetheless, witnessing my passion for video games, they kept persistent in their supportive attitude. Today, when I am earning a substantial income, they cannot help but be proud of me and my career choice."

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

 After achieving considerable success in his eSports career, Ramees is right now pushing the envelope and proceeding towards building a vibrant eSports ecosystem along with his gaming peers. He has even joined Blind eSports to lift himself as a more approachable and insightful figure in the Battle Grounds Mobile India community. Kaztro is also continuously experimenting with his Battle Grounds Mobile India streams to appeal to his audience. With such an amount of dedication, Ramees is destined to change the traditional perception associated with video games in India.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Suvendu Raj Ghosh And Ilead's Next 'Before You Die' To Release On 4th February, 22

Suvendu Raj Ghosh And Ilead's Next 'Before You Die' To Release On 4th February, 22

Well, Renowned Entrepreneur And Prolific Architect Vrushabh Patil Shifts To Dubai Seeking Bigger Opportunities

Trade With The 'Bank': Milliondots Adopts 'Smart Money Concepts', Creating The Best Traders In India!

Sneak Peek Into The Life Of Mr. Firoz Sama: A Wildlife Lover And Animal Rescuer

Celebrated DJ R Nation Is Winning The Hearts Of Audiences With His First Original, 'Happy'

How Jessica Lynne White Is Empowering Women With Her New Role As A Digital Marketing Expert

Nikunj Agarwal: A Teenage Boy Next Door Is Being Recognized Globally For His Ventures

Say No To Multiple Abortions Or Miscarriages! It Can Trigger ASD

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Loop Beats Records New Rajasthani Song

Loop Beats Records New Rajasthani Song "Baalma" To Release In November

Khizer Ali Talks About Future Of SEO, What Marketing Pros Need To Understand

Khizer Ali Talks About Future Of SEO, What Marketing Pros Need To Understand

Virat Patil's Four Habits Of Success

Virat Patil's Four Habits Of Success

Fred Srouchi: The Successful Businessman Of The Era

Fred Srouchi: The Successful Businessman Of The Era

Read More from Outlook

BJP Demands Expulsion Of Salman Khurshid From Congress; Says His Comments Have Hurt Religious Sentiments

BJP Demands Expulsion Of Salman Khurshid From Congress; Says His Comments Have Hurt Religious Sentiments

Outlook Web Desk / BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya said: ‘Congress's Salman Khurshid in his new book writes that Hindutva is similar to the jihadist Islamist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram’.

Chennai Floods | Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015'

Chennai Floods | Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015'

Maharajapuram Srinivasan Ganesh Viswanathan / The expansion of Chennai city has been quite problematic and does not respect the inland waterways of the city, says a Chennai resident stranded at home due to waterlogging.

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: Zampa Gets Babar; Pakistan 71/1 In 10 Overs

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: Zampa Gets Babar; Pakistan 71/1 In 10 Overs

Jayanta Oinam / The winners of AUS vs PAK will clash with New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs PAK here.

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

Harish Manav / The case against Khaira is part of ED's ongoing probe in the 2015 Fazilka drugs-smuggling case, in which 1800 grams of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, two weapons, 26 live cartridges, and two Pakistani SIM cards were seized.

Advertisement