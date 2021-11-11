Kaztro Gaming: A Young Keralite Turing Online Gaming Into Viable Career Option

The Indian gaming scene is rapidly evolving as many next-gen gamers set foot into space in recent years. Even a couple of years back, no one would have imagined that one could figure a steady career out of gaming. However, the emergence of innovative gaming technologies and the proliferation of YouTube culture are testing the career potential of gaming in India.

According to an EY-All India Gaming Federation report, India's online gaming industry can generate $2 billion by 2023. Looking upon the growth opportunity, Muhammed Ramees, a 23-year old Keralite, started his YouTube career on March 19 2020, with his YouTube channel Kaztro Gaming. Kaztro Gaming has lately become the most subscribed gaming channel from Kerala. With over 1.17 million subscribers, Ramees has earned the crown of the largest gaming creator of the state. He is even living through a successful journey on his Instagram channel, followed by a plethora of like-minded individuals.

Better known by his in-game name Kaztro, Ramees creates and streams engaging video content over his uber-famous YouTube channel. His PUBG mobile ID is 591984617, and he has emerged as an official partner of Battle Grounds Mobile India following his streaming of the same gameplay. Being a successful player, he has continued recording, editing, and uploading his gameplay videos through the phone itself, maintaining the quality to the set standards.

After being launched for the Android platforms back on July 2 of this year, Battle Grounds Mobile India has transformed the esports scenario in India. Talking about his passion for video games, the Blind eSport content creator shared, "Belonging to an Indian middle-class household; video games have been a sizable portion of my childhood. When PUBG Mobile entered the Indian gaming space, it brought me a unique opportunity to earn money without running out of steam. My YouTube channel initially focused on delivering money-making education to my young followers, but after PUBG mobile arrived, I stole the opportunity. I started to publish gaming content through my channel. In future also, my intent will be consistently producing high-quality eSports videos to provide my audience with an enjoyable experience."

Kaztro Gaming is the third YouTube venture of this young BCA graduate, and it has brought his lion's share of fame in the Indian Gaming Industry. His parents also began to support him as he continued to generate revenue from his YouTube streaming videos. He said, "The initial response of my parents upon my decision to take up gaming as a career was in line with that of any Indian parent. Nonetheless, witnessing my passion for video games, they kept persistent in their supportive attitude. Today, when I am earning a substantial income, they cannot help but be proud of me and my career choice."

After achieving considerable success in his eSports career, Ramees is right now pushing the envelope and proceeding towards building a vibrant eSports ecosystem along with his gaming peers. He has even joined Blind eSports to lift himself as a more approachable and insightful figure in the Battle Grounds Mobile India community. Kaztro is also continuously experimenting with his Battle Grounds Mobile India streams to appeal to his audience. With such an amount of dedication, Ramees is destined to change the traditional perception associated with video games in India.